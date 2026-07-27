ETV Bharat / state

Varanasi Teacher Brands Hot Knife On Five-Year-Old’s Private Parts For Urinating In Pants, Booked

Varanasi: An FIR has been registered against a teacher, the principal and the management of a private school in Varanasi after a five-year-old student was allegedly branded with a heated knife on his private parts, police said on Monday. The case has been registered at the Lalpur-Pandeypur police station on the complaint of the child's father, Kesari Jaiswal, a lawyer, and the police have launched an investigation.

Jaiswal alleged that his son, a nursery student at Sareen Soni Play School in Pandeypur, returned home on July 24 complaining of pain in his private parts. On examination, the child's mother found a blister, he said.

The father alleged that teacher, Preeti Kushwaha, had inflicted the injury after he urinated in his trousers when he was allegedly denied permission to use the washroom. According to the complaint, the teacher allegedly took the child to another room, heated a knife on a gas stove and used it to burn his private parts.

Jaiswal said he approached the school principal and management with his wife and son on July 25 to lodge a complaint, but he alleged that no action was taken, following which he approached the police.