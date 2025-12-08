Varanasi Police Nab Two For Supplying Illegal Cough Syrup Worth Crores
DCP Gaurav Bansal said that a case was filed at the Kotwali police station, in which 28 people were accused of violating drug licensing rules.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 4:33 PM IST
Varanasi: The Varanasi police on Monday arrested two persons for supplying illegal cough syrups worth crores of rupees. They used to run a fake firm through which their friend Shubham Jaiswal sold cough syrup worth over Rs 7 crore, police said.
DCP Gaurav Bansal said the accused were identified as Vishal Kumar Jaiswal and Badal Arya. "They were involved in the illegal codeine-containing cough syrup trade using forged documents. Vishal purchased 4.18 lakh bottles worth Rs 5 crore from Hari Om, a firm registered in his name, and Badal's Kaal Bhairav Traders purchased 1.23 lakh bottles of cough syrup worth Rs 2 crore from Shaili Traders in Ranchi of Jharkhand. This operation had been ongoing for the past 15 months," he added.
Vishal confessed to the police that Divesh Jaiswal — son of his maternal uncle Dilip Jaiswal — had opened the firm Hari Om Pharma. Divesh would order and sell the syrups in the name of his firm. In return, he would pay Vishal Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 every month as accumulated commission of Rs 1 per bottle.
Bansal said the accused revealed during the investigation that they had met Amit Jaiswal, a provider of Shri Hari Pharma and Surgical Agency; Sonia Sigra through DSA Pharma Khojwa and Shubham Jaiswal of Shaili Traders. They lured them into joining the illegal cough syrup trade with the promise of high profits in a short time. "They obtained a drug license for a shop with forged documents. Shubham paid them Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per month in cash commissions through Divesh, who handled all transactions and was the one who asked for the OTP. They had transacted business worth approximately Rs 7 crore within a year," he added.
Bansal said a case was filed by the Drug Department at the Kotwali police station in which 28 people were accused of violating drug licensing rules. These 28 firms are wholesalers of codeine-containing cough syrup and purchased goods from Shaili Traders in Jharkhand.
According to the Drug Department, they were unable to confirm where the cough syrup purchased by these firms was supplied, and the commissioner formed an SIT to investigate this. Since then, investigations have been underway to uncover fraudulent firms. The cough syrup smuggling racket was being run precisely, with firms set up using forged documents. The SIT investigation unearthed the firms of Vishal and Badal, the DCP further said.
Also Read