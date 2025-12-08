ETV Bharat / state

Varanasi Police Nab Two For Supplying Illegal Cough Syrup Worth Crores

Varanasi: The Varanasi police on Monday arrested two persons for supplying illegal cough syrups worth crores of rupees. They used to run a fake firm through which their friend Shubham Jaiswal sold cough syrup worth over Rs 7 crore, police said.

DCP Gaurav Bansal said the accused were identified as Vishal Kumar Jaiswal and Badal Arya. "They were involved in the illegal codeine-containing cough syrup trade using forged documents. Vishal purchased 4.18 lakh bottles worth Rs 5 crore from Hari Om, a firm registered in his name, and Badal's Kaal Bhairav ​​Traders purchased 1.23 lakh bottles of cough syrup worth Rs 2 crore from Shaili Traders in Ranchi of Jharkhand. This operation had been ongoing for the past 15 months," he added.

Vishal confessed to the police that Divesh Jaiswal — son of his maternal uncle Dilip Jaiswal — had opened the firm Hari Om Pharma. Divesh would order and sell the syrups in the name of his firm. In return, he would pay Vishal Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 every month as accumulated commission of Rs 1 per bottle.