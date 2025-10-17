Varanasi Court Rejects Petition Against Rahul Gandhi Over Objectionable Statement In The USA
The court dismissed the petition filed by Nageshwar Mishra who stated Rahul's statement in the USA had hurt the statements of Sikhs.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 8:25 PM IST
Varanasi/Lucknow: In a huge relief for Congress MP and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, a court on quashed a petition against him for his remarks on Sikhs in the USA in September last year.
The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate IV/MP-MLA Court dismissed the petition. Senior advocates Anuj Yadav, Naresh Yadav and Sandeep Yadav appeared on behalf of Rahul in the court.
Nageshwar Mishra, a former village headman of Tilmapur had filed a petition against Rahul in the MP MLA court and demanded to file a case against him for inflammatory remarks made by the Congress MP in the USA. Nageshwar had said in his petition that on September 10, 2024, Rahul, during his visit to the USA had made objectionable comments on Sikhs.
He said, Rahul's statement was supported by Khalistani terrorist Gurwant Singh Pannu. "It seemed that his mission was to provoke a civil war in India," the petition stated. The court accepted the petition on October 9.
The court dismissed the petition filed against Rahul for the statement he had made at Brown University. The next date for hearing in the case has been fixed on November 12.
Congress leader Ajay Rai said during his visit to the USA, Rahul had discussed the growing mistrust among minorities in India. "He discussed the insecurity within the Sikh community. In any democratic country, it is the responsibility of the leader of the Opposition to speak for the safety of citizens, raise questions and, if necessary, protest peacefully," he said.
