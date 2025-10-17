ETV Bharat / state

Varanasi Court Rejects Petition Against Rahul Gandhi Over Objectionable Statement In The USA

Varanasi/Lucknow: In a huge relief for Congress MP and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, a court on quashed a petition against him for his remarks on Sikhs in the USA in September last year.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate IV/MP-MLA Court dismissed the petition. Senior advocates Anuj Yadav, Naresh Yadav and Sandeep Yadav appeared on behalf of Rahul in the court.

Nageshwar Mishra, a former village headman of Tilmapur had filed a petition against Rahul in the MP MLA court and demanded to file a case against him for inflammatory remarks made by the Congress MP in the USA. Nageshwar had said in his petition that on September 10, 2024, Rahul, during his visit to the USA had made objectionable comments on Sikhs.