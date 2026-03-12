ETV Bharat / state

Varanasi Lawyer Files Lawsuit Against Meta AI For Wrong Information On Lord Shiva’s Marriage

Varanasi: An advocate has filed a lawsuit against Meta AI in Varanasi District and Sessions Court, alleging that the platform is giving wrong information related to the marriage of Lord Shiva with Goddess Parvati. The petition stated this goes against Meta AI's claims of having answers to queries on all topics.

The next date of hearing of the case has been scheduled for March 16. In his petition, Advocate Nageshwar Mishra, former head of Tilmapur village, has stated that Meta AI, an American company developed by Mark Zuckerberg, is misleading people with regards to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s wedding.

Mishra said that based on his complaint, the court has sought a report from Sarnath police station officials and has fixed March 16 as the date for the next hearing.