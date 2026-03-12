Varanasi Lawyer Files Lawsuit Against Meta AI For Wrong Information On Lord Shiva’s Marriage
Advocate Nageshwar Mishra said when he pointed out the mistake, Meta AI apologised but did not rectify the information about Lord Shiva's marriage.
Published : March 12, 2026 at 5:57 PM IST
Varanasi: An advocate has filed a lawsuit against Meta AI in Varanasi District and Sessions Court, alleging that the platform is giving wrong information related to the marriage of Lord Shiva with Goddess Parvati. The petition stated this goes against Meta AI's claims of having answers to queries on all topics.
The next date of hearing of the case has been scheduled for March 16. In his petition, Advocate Nageshwar Mishra, former head of Tilmapur village, has stated that Meta AI, an American company developed by Mark Zuckerberg, is misleading people with regards to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s wedding.
Mishra said that based on his complaint, the court has sought a report from Sarnath police station officials and has fixed March 16 as the date for the next hearing.
"When I asked when Lord Shiva's marriage took place. The answer given was, ‘Shiva's marriage took place on the 13th day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Phalgun'. I then asked why Meta should not be sued for this incorrect information as the event had taken place on the 14th day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalgun. After this, I received a reply seeking an apology for the mistake but the correction was not made," Mishra added.
Shiva and Parvati's marriage is celebrated as Shivratri by devotees.
Mishra had previously made headlines for filing a case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the latter’s alleged statements against the Sikh community. The hearings in this case are still on, and Rahul has been summoned by the court in this regard.
