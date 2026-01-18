ETV Bharat / state

Varanasi: 'Fake' Images Of Redevelopment Work At Manikarnika Ghat Surface Online, 8 FIRs Filed

Boats docked at the Manikarnika Ghat as floodwater partially submerges a temple after a heavy rainfall, in Varanasi. ( ANI )

Varanasi: Eight separate cases have been lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi against those allegedly spreading AI-generated images and misleading information on social media regarding the redevelopment work at the Manikarnika Ghat, officials said.

The cases have been registered against eight individuals and certain X handles under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Bansal said on Saturday.

According to the police, fabricated images and misleading content, contrary to the actual facts related to the ongoing beautification work at Manikarnika Ghat, were shared on social media platform X.

Officials alleged that images linked to Hindu deities were circulated with the intent to hurt religious sentiments, spread misinformation and anger among the public, and disturb social harmony. The police said a complaint in this regard was lodged at the Chowk police station by Mano, a resident of Tamil Nadu.

The complainant stated that his company has been undertaking work to strengthen cremation-related facilities and beautify Manikarnika Ghat since November 15, 2025. According to the complaint, an X handle user allegedly shared AI-generated and misleading images on the night of January 16.