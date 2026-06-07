ETV Bharat / state

Varanasi Civic Body Approves Shifting Of Meat, Fish Shops To City Outskirts

Varanasi: The Varanasi Municipal Corporation has decided to shift all meat and fish shops operating within the city limits to designated locations on the outskirts as part of efforts to improve urban management and cleanliness, officials said on Sunday.

The proposal was approved at a meeting of the municipal corporation's governing body held at the Town Hall building in Maidagin on Saturday under the chairmanship of Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari, Public Relations Officer Sandeep Srivastava said.

Srivastava said extensive discussions were held on various aspects of the city's development, during which members endorsed the plan to relocate meat and fish markets to the city's peripheral areas in a systematic manner.