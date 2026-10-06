ETV Bharat / state

Three Varanasi-Bound Flights Diverted To Lucknow Due To Bad Weather

Lucknow/Varanasi: Three Varanasi-bound flights were diverted to Lucknow on Monday evening due to adverse weather at the destination airport, officials said.

The three flights included two IndiGo and an Air India Express aircraft. Following diversion, the flights safely landed at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow and after weather conditions in Varanasi improved, the aircraft resumed their journey to Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi.

According to an official from Lucknow airport, IndiGo flight (6E6596) departed from Bengaluru at 3:15 pm and was scheduled to arrive in Varanasi at 5:45 pm. The flight could not land at Varanasi airport due to bad weather and was diverted to Lucknow, where it landed at 6:20 pm. Later, after weather conditions improved, it departed for Varanasi at 7:47 pm.

Similarly, another IndiGo flight (6E501), departing from Hyderabad at 4:15 pm, was scheduled to arrive in Varanasi at 6:10 pm but it was also diverted to Lucknow. It landed in Lucknow airport at 6:42 pm and departed for Varanasi at 8:06 pm.