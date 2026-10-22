Varanasi Air Show: Over 11,900 Personnel Deployed, Traffic Diversions Announced Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit
Authorities have designated three green corridors to facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles and ensure access to hospitals.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 10:11 PM IST
Varanasi: Varanasi is preparing for a three-day air show scheduled for October 22, 24, and 25, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend the event on October 25. Authorities anticipate a turnout of more than four million people and have introduced extensive security arrangements, traffic diversions and crowd management measures across the city.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agrawal outlined the arrangements, including designated routes to the ghats, holding areas for crowds, green corridors for emergency services, and restrictions on boat operations near Namo Ghat.
The city has been divided into 50 sectors, with 82 temporary police posts established to manage security and public movement. More than 11,900 personnel, including senior police officers, traffic police, personnel from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and water police, have been deployed.
Agrawal said arrangements were being made to ensure visitors could attend the air show without difficulty. Each designated zone will have a planned capacity, with seating arrangements for up to 300,000 people in one zone. Authorities have also established 100 closure points as part of crowd management measures.
Traffic diversions have been introduced for vehicles entering the city from outside. Boat operations on the Ganga near Namo Ghat will remain suspended on the show days to prevent security risks.
Authorities have designated three green corridors to facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles and ensure access to hospitals.
The designated routes are:
- Namo Ghat–Gol Gadda–Chowkaghat–Lahurabir–Kabir Chaura Hospital.
- Chowkaghat–Police Lines Crossing–Deen Dayal Hospital/ESIC Medical College–Mahavir Crossing–Infinity Hospital.
- Chowkaghat–Cantt Overbridge–Lahartara–Bhikharipur–Naria–Malviya Crossing–Banaras Hindu University (BHU).
Traffic diversions and bus routes
All goods vehicles, state transport buses, private buses, tempo travellers and Urbania buses will operate through the Ring Road and National Highway 19.
Passengers arriving by bus will be able to reach their destinations using designated routes served by autos, e-rickshaws and city buses. Heavy vehicles arriving from Mirzapur will be diverted via Aurai and Bhadohi.
Ambulances, cars and vehicles associated with essential services will continue to operate in the city.
Designated bus routes within the city
Authorities have identified the following routes for bus operations:
1. Sandaha to BHU: Via Ring Road, Azamgarh Underpass, Harhua, Gilat Bazaar, Central Jail, Fulwaria, Lahartara Crossing, Bhikharipur and Naria. Services will also run from Central Jail via Ambedkar, Mint House and Cantt Railway Station.
2. Jagatpur Degree College to Cantt Bus Station: Via Chandpur Crossing, Lahartara Crossing, Cantt Underbridge, Cantt Railway Station, Chowkaghat, City Station, Gol Gadda and Lat Bhairav Underbridge, where buses will take a U-turn before returning to Cantt Bus Station.
3. Air show auto and e-rickshaw services: Connectivity will be available between Sandaha and the Azamgarh Underpass via Ashapur, Kali Mata Temple, Pandeypur Crossing and Lamahi.
4. Harhua to Cantt Railway Station: Via Gilat Bazaar, Central Jail, Imliya Ghat and the Cantonment area.
Five Holding Areas Identified to Manage Crowds
To prevent overcrowding and regulate the movement of visitors, police have designated five holding areas:
- Durga Temple
- Lanka Maidan
- Sampurnanand Sanskrit University
- BHU campus
- UP College
These locations will help authorities manage large gatherings and regulate the flow of people towards the event venues.
Authorities have identified several routes for people travelling on foot, including:
- Maidagin to Bulanala and Godowlia
- Laxa Police Station to Ramapura
- Agrawal Crossing to Assi, Ravidas Ghat and Nagwa Crossing
- Bank of Baroda Crossing (Ravidas Gate) towards Assi
- Padmashree towards Assi Crossing
- Broadway Crossing to Agrawal Crossing, Sonarpura and Godowlia
- Lahurabir Crossing to Kashika, Piplani Crossing and Maidagin Crossing
- Lahurabir Crossing towards Benia Crossing
- Bahadurpur Road to Padao and Ramnagar Crossing
- Padao to Sujabad and Rajghat Bridge towards Namo Ghat
Visitors have been advised to follow police directions and use the designated routes to avoid congestion. The entire ghat area will remain under CCTV surveillance, with live feeds from cameras across the ghats monitored centrally at the Trinetra control centre.
Police will continuously monitor suspicious activity and crowd density, with rapid response measures planned in case of overcrowding or security concerns.
Given the sensitivity of the air show, unauthorised drone operations will invite legal action. Drone operations will be prohibited within a five-kilometre radius on both sides of the ghats. Authorities will also monitor suspicious aerial activity in restricted areas and have urged the public and drone operators to comply with the restrictions.
Police personnel deployed for the event have received soft skills training to improve their interactions with visitors.
The training stresses polite communication, addressing people as “Sir” and “Madam,” avoiding unnecessary physical contact under a no-touch policy, and guiding visitors with clear directions.
Personnel have also been instructed to maintain courteous and patient behaviour towards both VIPs and the general public, with the police expected to facilitate visitors' movement while ensuring security.
The deployment includes personnel from multiple police and emergency response units.
|Personnel/Unit
|Deployment
|Superintendents of Police (SPs)
|16
|Additional SPs
|16
|Circle Officers (COs)
|50
|Inspectors
|160
|Sub-Inspectors
|1,600
|Head Constables and Constables
|5,000
|Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC)
|17 companies
|Rapid Action Force (RAF)
|3 companies
|PAC flood relief units
|5 companies
|NDRF
|3 teams
|SDRF
|2 teams
|Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS)
|180 personnel
|Water Police
|3 teams
|Traffic Police
|1,500 personnel
|Total deployment announced
|More than 11,900 personnel
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