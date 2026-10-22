ETV Bharat / state

Varanasi Air Show: Over 11,900 Personnel Deployed, Traffic Diversions Announced Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit

Varanasi: Varanasi is preparing for a three-day air show scheduled for October 22, 24, and 25, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend the event on October 25. Authorities anticipate a turnout of more than four million people and have introduced extensive security arrangements, traffic diversions and crowd management measures across the city.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agrawal outlined the arrangements, including designated routes to the ghats, holding areas for crowds, green corridors for emergency services, and restrictions on boat operations near Namo Ghat.

Varanasi Air Show: Over 11,900 Personnel Deployed, Traffic Diversions Announced Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit (ETV Bharat)

The city has been divided into 50 sectors, with 82 temporary police posts established to manage security and public movement. More than 11,900 personnel, including senior police officers, traffic police, personnel from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and water police, have been deployed.

Agrawal said arrangements were being made to ensure visitors could attend the air show without difficulty. Each designated zone will have a planned capacity, with seating arrangements for up to 300,000 people in one zone. Authorities have also established 100 closure points as part of crowd management measures.

Traffic diversions have been introduced for vehicles entering the city from outside. Boat operations on the Ganga near Namo Ghat will remain suspended on the show days to prevent security risks.

Authorities have designated three green corridors to facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles and ensure access to hospitals.

The designated routes are:

Namo Ghat–Gol Gadda–Chowkaghat–Lahurabir–Kabir Chaura Hospital. Chowkaghat–Police Lines Crossing–Deen Dayal Hospital/ESIC Medical College–Mahavir Crossing–Infinity Hospital. Chowkaghat–Cantt Overbridge–Lahartara–Bhikharipur–Naria–Malviya Crossing–Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Traffic diversions and bus routes

All goods vehicles, state transport buses, private buses, tempo travellers and Urbania buses will operate through the Ring Road and National Highway 19.

Passengers arriving by bus will be able to reach their destinations using designated routes served by autos, e-rickshaws and city buses. Heavy vehicles arriving from Mirzapur will be diverted via Aurai and Bhadohi.

Ambulances, cars and vehicles associated with essential services will continue to operate in the city.

Designated bus routes within the city

Authorities have identified the following routes for bus operations:

1. Sandaha to BHU: Via Ring Road, Azamgarh Underpass, Harhua, Gilat Bazaar, Central Jail, Fulwaria, Lahartara Crossing, Bhikharipur and Naria. Services will also run from Central Jail via Ambedkar, Mint House and Cantt Railway Station.

2. Jagatpur Degree College to Cantt Bus Station: Via Chandpur Crossing, Lahartara Crossing, Cantt Underbridge, Cantt Railway Station, Chowkaghat, City Station, Gol Gadda and Lat Bhairav Underbridge, where buses will take a U-turn before returning to Cantt Bus Station.