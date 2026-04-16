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Vansadhara Dispute: Odisha Villagers Fear Displacement As Neradi Project Likely To Resume Soon

Vansadhara Dispute: Odisha Villagers Fear Displacement As Neradi Work Likely To Resume ( ETV Bharat )

Gajapati: A decades-long protest to protect ancestral land has failed to yield results, leaving affected residents anxious as the long-stalled Neradi project on the Vansadhara river is set to resume. The project, being constructed by Andhra Pradesh at Neradi, had triggered a prolonged dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, leading to the formation of a tribunal. With the tribunal ruling in favour of Andhra Pradesh and the Centre issuing a notification based on that verdict, the path is now clear for work to restart. Residents in the affected areas fear displacement and environmental risks if the project goes ahead. However, Odisha’s Law Minister, has said that the issue will be resolved through discussions. Vansadhara Dispute: Odisha Villagers Fear Displacement As Neradi Work Likely To Resume (ETV Bharat) The agitation against the project dates back 65 years. Locals allege that while Andhra Pradesh is moving ahead aggressively to resume construction, the Odisha government has remained passive. According to residents Dibakar Patra and Rutapurna Nayak, the project was first initiated in 1962 by the then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister. If completed, several villages under Khandava panchayat in Kashinagar block of Gajapati district including Sara, Badigaon, Nuagaon and Adarsha Nagar are likely to be submerged. Beyond displacement, locals warn of potential flooding and drought risks in upstream areas, affecting regions like Kashinagar in Gajapati and Gunupur in Rayagada district. This led to continuous resistance from residents since the project’s inception. To address the dispute, the government constituted the Vansadhara tribunal. After hearings and field visits, the tribunal delivered its verdict in 2022 in favour of Andhra Pradesh. Based on this, the Centre issued a notification, effectively allowing the project to move forward.