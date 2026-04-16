Vansadhara Dispute: Odisha Villagers Fear Displacement As Neradi Project Likely To Resume Soon
Villagers allege weak representation by Odisha in tribunal proceedings, while demanding urgent government action before irreversible damage unfolds in affected regions, reports Harihara Patnaik.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 10:30 AM IST
Gajapati: A decades-long protest to protect ancestral land has failed to yield results, leaving affected residents anxious as the long-stalled Neradi project on the Vansadhara river is set to resume. The project, being constructed by Andhra Pradesh at Neradi, had triggered a prolonged dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, leading to the formation of a tribunal. With the tribunal ruling in favour of Andhra Pradesh and the Centre issuing a notification based on that verdict, the path is now clear for work to restart.
Residents in the affected areas fear displacement and environmental risks if the project goes ahead. However, Odisha’s Law Minister, has said that the issue will be resolved through discussions.
The agitation against the project dates back 65 years. Locals allege that while Andhra Pradesh is moving ahead aggressively to resume construction, the Odisha government has remained passive. According to residents Dibakar Patra and Rutapurna Nayak, the project was first initiated in 1962 by the then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister. If completed, several villages under Khandava panchayat in Kashinagar block of Gajapati district including Sara, Badigaon, Nuagaon and Adarsha Nagar are likely to be submerged.
Beyond displacement, locals warn of potential flooding and drought risks in upstream areas, affecting regions like Kashinagar in Gajapati and Gunupur in Rayagada district. This led to continuous resistance from residents since the project’s inception.
To address the dispute, the government constituted the Vansadhara tribunal. After hearings and field visits, the tribunal delivered its verdict in 2022 in favour of Andhra Pradesh. Based on this, the Centre issued a notification, effectively allowing the project to move forward.
Following this development, affected residents including Binodalal Nayak and Renuka Dora have vowed to intensify protests, stating they will oppose the project “till their last breath” and will not allow construction under any circumstances. "Why should we leave our own land and house which have been our only means of survival. We will die in this place and let them do any project on our dead bodies," said Renuka.
They also pointed out that a proposed counter-project on the upstream side, which had received approval from the Odisha government, has not progressed beyond the proposal stage.
"Three governments - Odisha, Andhra and the Central government have decided to go ahead with the project after SC verdict. But we are not ready to accept. We have protested it ever since the project started. If as per the project record they take 106 acre land, no village here will be spared," said Binodlal.
Residents questioned how they would sustain their livelihoods if displaced, given their dependence on agriculture and long-standing habitation in the region. They also alleged that Odisha failed to present its case effectively before the tribunal, leading to the adverse verdict.
Responding to the concerns, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said the government is committed to resolving interstate river water disputes. He added that while steps are underway to address the Mahanadi water dispute, the Vansadhara issue too will be settled through dialogue. "The verdict was in favour of Andhra Pradesh since the previous BJD government. But after BJP has come to power in Odisha, we have been trying to resolve most issues through dialogue and this too will be solved. Not only Vansadhara, even the Polavaram and Kotia issues will also be sorted out. Steps have already been initiated to begin dialogue," he said.
Locals, however, remain unconvinced and fear that if the Neradi project proceeds, Odisha could face both floods and drought-like conditions, making an early resolution critical.
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