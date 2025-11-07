ETV Bharat / state

‘Vande Mataram Is a Symbol of Freedom, Not a Religious Song,’ Says Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis was speaking at a group singing event held in the Trimurti courtyard of the Mantralaya. The event marked 150 years of Vande Mataram, composed in 1875 by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. The programme began with the national anthem and the state song.

Without directly naming Abu Azmi, Fadnavis referred to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad to argue that calling Vande Mataram a religious song is factually and historically incorrect.

He stated that although some people have attempted to portray the song as religious in recent times, history shows that during the struggle for independence, the song united people across caste, community and language.

Mumbai : Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Vande Mataram is not just a song associated with any particular religion, but rather a symbolic expression of India’s freedom movement and a rallying call for revolutionaries.

Veteran singer Padmaja Phenany Joglekar performed Vande Mataram. Freedom fighters, former soldiers, and ministers Ashish Shelar and Mangalprabhat Lodha, along with Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, were present in large numbers.

Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis said, “This inspirational song brought Indians together during British rule, rising above all divisions of caste, religion and sect. From guiding the anti-partition movement of Bengal to being inscribed on the first national flag during the freedom struggle, this song played a crucial role. Mahatma Gandhi would often conclude his letters with "Vande Mataram." Even 150 years later, the song continues to provide direction to India.”

He added, “Some people now say that they will not say Vande Mataram because it is a religious hymn. They are unaware that during the freedom struggle, everyone recited Vande Mataram, and no one associated it with any particular religion. Maulana Azad wrote clearly that calling Vande Mataram a religious song would be a grave mistake.”

Minister for Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Mangalprabhat Lodha announced that on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, various programmes will be organised across the state throughout the coming year. These activities aim to connect the youth with the inspiration and values of the freedom movement, he said.

1,500 Earthen Lamps Light Up the Words ‘Vande Mataram’ In Pune

A grand celebration marking the post-centenary golden jubilee of Vande Mataram was held at SP College Ground. As 1,500 earthen lamps formed the shape of "Vande Mataram," 500 students sang together. The event, organised by Itihas Premi Mandal and Gyan Prabodhini School, marked the eve of the song’s 150th anniversary.

Students lit 1,500 lamps while singing poet GD Madgulkar’s version: “Vedamantrahun Amha Vandya Vande Mataram.” They also worshipped the image of Bharat Mata. They hoisted the tricolour flag.

Speaking at the event, senior author Dr NM Joshi said, “The flame of revolution never goes out. Become students who dedicate themselves to the nation. Vande Mataram is not just a song; it is energy.”

Organiser Mohan Shete said the idea behind lighting lamps and singing together was to honour cultural nationalism. “We Indians do not see our nation as mere land; we see her as our mother. This celebration expresses that spirit.”