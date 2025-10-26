ETV Bharat / state

Shiva Temple In UP's Kanpur Vandalised, One Held

Kanpur: A temple of Lord Shiva was vandalized at Gauri Lakkha village in Chaubepur of Kanpur on Saturday.

The incident led to outrage in the village even as police pacified the residents and arrested a suspect. The vandalism at the shrine came to fore after a devotee saw broken idols lying on the ground and informed locals.

As soon as information was received, Chaubepur police reached the spot, conducted an investigation and removed the broken statue. The villagers demanded strict action from the police against the accused. The villagers said, the manner in which the lawless elements have carried out this incident is quite shameful.