Shiva Temple In UP's Kanpur Vandalised, One Held

The incident led to outrage among locals. However, police calmed the residents and arrested the accused.

A temple of Lord Shiva was vandalized at Gauri Lakkha village in Chaubepur of Kanpur on Saturday.
The Shivlinga at the shrine vandalised (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 26, 2025 at 8:18 PM IST

Kanpur: A temple of Lord Shiva was vandalized at Gauri Lakkha village in Chaubepur of Kanpur on Saturday.

The incident led to outrage in the village even as police pacified the residents and arrested a suspect. The vandalism at the shrine came to fore after a devotee saw broken idols lying on the ground and informed locals.

As soon as information was received, Chaubepur police reached the spot, conducted an investigation and removed the broken statue. The villagers demanded strict action from the police against the accused. The villagers said, the manner in which the lawless elements have carried out this incident is quite shameful.

ACP, Bilhore Amarnath Yadav said, one Manoj Bajpai has built the temple in his farm in the village. The temple is 200 meters away from his house. "Bajpai filed a complaint in Chaubepur police station, on the basis of which the police have registered a case and arrested the accused," he said.

In April this year, idols of several deities were allegedly desecrated at the 100-year-old Shiv temple located at Sahakar Marg, Lalkothi, in Jaipur. As soon as the locals reached the temple, they saw the idols in the temple broken, which triggered an uproar.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and they deployed police force for security in the temple premises. The members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also arrived at the spot.

