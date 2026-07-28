ETV Bharat / state

Vanashakti File Contempt Petition In Bombay HC Over Tree Felling In Tiger Corridor In Sindhudrurg

Vanashakti and Dayanand Stalin have filed a contempt petition in the Bombay High Court, alleging tree felling in Sawantwadi and Dodamarg talukas of Sindhudurg ( ETV Bharat )

Sindhudurg: An environmental organisation, Vanashakti, has filed a contempt petition before the Kolhapur Bench of the Bombay High Court against the Centre and the Maharashtra government against trees that are being chopped in Sawantwadi and Dodamarg talukas of the tiger corridor of Sindhudurg district in Maharashtra.

This is considered to be an ecologically sensitive region.

Dayand Staling of Vanashakti in the petition alleged violations of a previous court order that had imposed restrictions. Vanashakti petition alleged that felling of trees within the tiger corridor spanning Sawantwadi and Dodamarg talukas can harm the environment in this region. Staling cited incidents of tree felling in the ecologically sensitive areas of Kolzhar and Sarmale.

The petition says locals had exposed instances of individuals moving into their villages by purchasing land in Kolzhar (Dodamarg taluka) and engaging in illegal excavation of this region and also chopping trees. Stalin said in his petition that large-scale tree felling has also occurred in Sarmale village of Sawantwadi taluka.

Vanashakti and its director, Stalin, in their petition have given instances of breach of previous orders.

Directives issued to form a task force

The petition targets the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests, the State Secretaries for Environment, Forests, and Revenue. The petition has emphasised the rich biodiversity of these two talukas that support a corridor for tigers and other wildlife.

Vanashakti had previously filed a petition at the Bombay HC to declare this region as an 'Eco-Sensitive Area'. This was basically to ensure its protection and conservation of biodiversity.