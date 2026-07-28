Vanashakti File Contempt Petition In Bombay HC Over Tree Felling In Tiger Corridor In Sindhudrurg
The petition states that incidents of tree felling have breached the previous ban. Reports Amey Rane
Published : July 28, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
Sindhudurg: An environmental organisation, Vanashakti, has filed a contempt petition before the Kolhapur Bench of the Bombay High Court against the Centre and the Maharashtra government against trees that are being chopped in Sawantwadi and Dodamarg talukas of the tiger corridor of Sindhudurg district in Maharashtra.
This is considered to be an ecologically sensitive region.
Dayand Staling of Vanashakti in the petition alleged violations of a previous court order that had imposed restrictions. Vanashakti petition alleged that felling of trees within the tiger corridor spanning Sawantwadi and Dodamarg talukas can harm the environment in this region. Staling cited incidents of tree felling in the ecologically sensitive areas of Kolzhar and Sarmale.
The petition says locals had exposed instances of individuals moving into their villages by purchasing land in Kolzhar (Dodamarg taluka) and engaging in illegal excavation of this region and also chopping trees. Stalin said in his petition that large-scale tree felling has also occurred in Sarmale village of Sawantwadi taluka.
Vanashakti and its director, Stalin, in their petition have given instances of breach of previous orders.
Directives issued to form a task force
The petition targets the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests, the State Secretaries for Environment, Forests, and Revenue. The petition has emphasised the rich biodiversity of these two talukas that support a corridor for tigers and other wildlife.
Vanashakti had previously filed a petition at the Bombay HC to declare this region as an 'Eco-Sensitive Area'. This was basically to ensure its protection and conservation of biodiversity.
On March 22, 2024, the Bombay High Court issued a complete ban on cutting trees and the prevention of environmentally hazardous activities in this area until the final notification regarding the Eco-Sensitive Area was issued.
The Sindhudurg District Collector, the Deputy Conservator of Forests (Sawantwadi), and the Superintendent of Police (Sindhudurg) were appointed by the HC to enforce this order. Directives were also issued to establish a task force for this purpose.
Flaws in the Task Force functioning
When the petitioners visited the area for an inspection in January, they observed instances of tree felling and excavation at Sarmale and Kolzar, which is considered detrimental to the environment. Vanashakti went on to file details under the Right to Information Act (RTI), that have revealed shortcomings in the work carried out by the task force.
Consequently, the petition alleges contempt of court. A demand has been made for action against those responsible for these violations, which occurred despite the court's explicit ban.
Efforts to enrich local life
The petition has alleged, land mafia, including a lobby from Delhi, have cast a covetous eye on this ecologically rich region of these two talukas. In their petition, Vanashakti and Stalin had said, "We are also taking up other cases of tree felling in this sensitive zone." They have claimed that their efforts are aimed at enriching both the natural environment of the region and the lives of the local people connected to it.
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