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9 Killed, 3 Injured As Van Collides With Cement Mixer In Maharashtra's Thane

Nine people were killed, and three others were injured after a van collided with the cement mixer on a bridge in Maharashtra's Thane.

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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 13, 2026 at 12:28 PM IST

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Thane: Nine people were killed, and three others sustained injuries after a van collided with the cement mixer on a bridge in Thane district in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The crash took place at around 11.30 am on the Raita bridge in Govili village of Murbad, an official from the district rural police said. The van collided with a cement mixer coming from the opposite direction, a police official said.

At least nine occupants of the van have died, and three are critically injured in the accident, police said. The injured have been taken to the nearby hospitals, the official said, adding that further details were awaited. Rescue and medical teams, along with the local police, are at the scene, a police official said.

TAGGED:

VAN COLLIDES WITH CEMENT MIXER
MAHARASHTRA THANE ACCIDENT
THANE COLLISION DEATHS

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