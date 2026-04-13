ETV Bharat / state

9 Killed, 3 Injured As Van Collides With Cement Mixer In Maharashtra's Thane

Thane: Nine people were killed, and three others sustained injuries after a van collided with the cement mixer on a bridge in Thane district in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The crash took place at around 11.30 am on the Raita bridge in Govili village of Murbad, an official from the district rural police said. The van collided with a cement mixer coming from the opposite direction, a police official said.