ETV Bharat / state

Valmiki Jayanti: Rashtriya Maharishi Valmiki Temple In Delhi Has Witnessed Defining Moments In Contemporary History Of Modern India

Mahatma Gandhi's photo at the Rashtriya Maharishi Valmiki Temple in New Delhi ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: Monuments are often venues and witnesses to important developments in the history of a nation. One such place is Rashtriya Maharishi Valmiki Temple on Mandir Marg in Delhi that has been witness to some of the defining moments of contemporary history of modern India. It is pertinent to recall the contributions of this venue on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti.

The golden chapter of the Temple's history dates back to 1946, when the country was fighting the war of independence. According to Jagadguru Krishna Sah Vidyarthi Nandgiri Maharaj, the Mahamandaleshwar associated with the Juna Akhada and the Valmiki Peeth in Delhi, Mahatma Gandhi had visited this place and requested the local Valmiki Chaudharis for permission to stay.

"The temple room where Gandhi stayed was previously a dharamshala for the Valmiki community's saints and sages, and prior to that, a school operated there in 1946. Gandhiji stated that children's education should not be discontinued and that he would personally teach them. He personally took up the task of cleanliness within the premises, regularly cleaning the area and assigning someone to do the task each day," he disclosed. He went on to state that Gandhi stayed at this site for 214 days and departed on June 1, 1947. This place also assumes significance for the fact that it was here that Gandhi received the news of the country's independence. Jagadguru said that Gandhi made a significant statement when he was asked why he had come to this temple, given his belief in all religions. He quoted Gandhi as saying, "I respect all religions equally, but Shri Ram is my idol, and I have come to seek refuge in Lord Maharishi Valmiki, the idol of Shri Ram, in whose refuge my Lord Shri Ram had worshipped and conquered the demon king Ravana. I too want to come to seek refuge in Maharishi Valmiki and dream of the country's independence."