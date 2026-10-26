Valmiki Jayanti: Rashtriya Maharishi Valmiki Temple In Delhi Has Witnessed Defining Moments In Contemporary History Of Modern India
From Mahatma Gandhi's stay to Prime Minister launching 'Swacch Bharat' campaign, this temple has witnessed history, writes Dhananjay Verma
Published : October 26, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Monuments are often venues and witnesses to important developments in the history of a nation. One such place is Rashtriya Maharishi Valmiki Temple on Mandir Marg in Delhi that has been witness to some of the defining moments of contemporary history of modern India. It is pertinent to recall the contributions of this venue on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti.
The golden chapter of the Temple's history dates back to 1946, when the country was fighting the war of independence. According to Jagadguru Krishna Sah Vidyarthi Nandgiri Maharaj, the Mahamandaleshwar associated with the Juna Akhada and the Valmiki Peeth in Delhi, Mahatma Gandhi had visited this place and requested the local Valmiki Chaudharis for permission to stay.
"The temple room where Gandhi stayed was previously a dharamshala for the Valmiki community's saints and sages, and prior to that, a school operated there in 1946. Gandhiji stated that children's education should not be discontinued and that he would personally teach them. He personally took up the task of cleanliness within the premises, regularly cleaning the area and assigning someone to do the task each day," he disclosed.
He went on to state that Gandhi stayed at this site for 214 days and departed on June 1, 1947. This place also assumes significance for the fact that it was here that Gandhi received the news of the country's independence.
Jagadguru said that Gandhi made a significant statement when he was asked why he had come to this temple, given his belief in all religions. He quoted Gandhi as saying, "I respect all religions equally, but Shri Ram is my idol, and I have come to seek refuge in Lord Maharishi Valmiki, the idol of Shri Ram, in whose refuge my Lord Shri Ram had worshipped and conquered the demon king Ravana. I too want to come to seek refuge in Maharishi Valmiki and dream of the country's independence."
In the modern era, this temple once again played host to an important event when Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Swacch Bharat’'campaign from here on October 2, 2014. The campaign was launched to transform the mindset of modern youth by conveying the message that cleanliness is not just the responsibility of a specific group but a personal and moral duty of every citizen. When the environment is clean, the mind will be pure and only with a pure mind can one perform one's duties with complete devotion.
The Temple stands decorated on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. Besides being a centre of religious and spiritual faith, it is also a living and historical monument that has witnessed India's ancient history, social change and national consciousness.
Jagadguru Krishna Sah Vidyarthi Nandgiri Maharaj related that his predecessor, Sant Santosh Ram Shastri, often visited the Kumbh Mela. He conceived the idea of establishing the Valmiki Akhara whose foundation was laid and as per his wishes, the Akhara gets its due respect and recognition within the Akhara Parishad.
It was following a continuous effort and lengthy dialogue with Sant Harigiri Ji Maharaj and Mahant Harigiri Ji Maharaj that this Akhara was recognised on July 23, 2026 by the Akhara Parishad as a part of the Juna Akhara.
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