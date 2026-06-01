Valley Of Flowers To Open For Visitors From Today
The UNESCO heritage will offer tourists a glimpse of the breathtaking beauty of the Himalayan flora.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 10:29 AM IST
Chamoli: The Valley of Flowers National Park, a UNESCO heritage site in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, is all set to open its doors to visitors from Monday (June 1, 2026).
This world-renowned valley is now once again ready to welcome nature enthusiasts arriving from both within the country and abroad. The park administration has completed all necessary preparations for the reopening. Various species of alpine flowers have also begun to bloom in the valley, transforming it into a carpet of colours.
The Valley of Flowers, also known as Bhyundar Valley, has, this season, begun to display its vibrant splendour through colourful blooms even before the official start of the season.
Thanks to favourable weather conditions, the natural beauty of the valley has been significantly enhanced, turning it into a profusion of colours. Consequently, tourists arriving during this early phase will have the opportunity to witness the breathtaking beauty of the Himalayan flora.
Government officials visited the valley on Sunday to inspect the arrangements for the reopening. They reviewed the trekking routes, security protocols, and tourist amenities. The tourism season will be formally inaugurated on Monday morning with a prayer ceremony at the main entrance to the valley.
The first group of tourists will be flagged off in the presence of park officials, the Eco-Development Committee of Bhyundar, local public representatives, and other visitors.
The Forest Department has implemented a special surveillance system to ensure the protection of the valley's biodiversity and wildlife. Staff members are conducting continuous patrolling, and environmental conservation regulations will be strictly enforced.
Every year, thousands of tourists visit this site to experience the rare Himalayan flora and the natural grandeur of the region. The opening of the valley is expected to boost tourism-related activities in the areas of Govindghat, Pulna, Bhyundar, and Ghangharia. This, in turn, is expected to benefit hotel owners, homestay operators, porters, and local traders.
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