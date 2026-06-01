ETV Bharat / state

Valley Of Flowers To Open For Visitors From Today

Chamoli: The Valley of Flowers National Park, a UNESCO heritage site in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, is all set to open its doors to visitors from Monday (June 1, 2026).

This world-renowned valley is now once again ready to welcome nature enthusiasts arriving from both within the country and abroad. The park administration has completed all necessary preparations for the reopening. Various species of alpine flowers have also begun to bloom in the valley, transforming it into a carpet of colours.

The Valley of Flowers, also known as Bhyundar Valley, has, this season, begun to display its vibrant splendour through colourful blooms even before the official start of the season.

Thanks to favourable weather conditions, the natural beauty of the valley has been significantly enhanced, turning it into a profusion of colours. Consequently, tourists arriving during this early phase will have the opportunity to witness the breathtaking beauty of the Himalayan flora.

Government officials visited the valley on Sunday to inspect the arrangements for the reopening. They reviewed the trekking routes, security protocols, and tourist amenities. The tourism season will be formally inaugurated on Monday morning with a prayer ceremony at the main entrance to the valley.