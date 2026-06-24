Vaishno Devi Yatra Crosses 50 Lakh Mark In Six Months After 24 Percent Drop In 2025
Pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi shrine reaches 50.92 lakh by June 24, reversing last year's slowdown, reports Amir Tantray.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
Jammu: After a significant decline in pilgrim footfall during 2025, the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage has crossed the record 50 lakh mark within six months of this year.
By June 24, the pilgrimage reached the 5,092,490 mark, and the rush of pilgrims from all over India continues to increase. In 2025, a total of 69.79 lakh pilgrims had visited the holy cave shrine on Trikuta hills, which was around 24 per cent less than the total number of pilgrims paying obeisance in 2024. As per the official records, a total of 94.84 lakh pilgrims visited Vaishno Devi in 2024, around 95.22 lakh in 2023 and 91.25 lakh in 2022.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the number of pilgrims had dropped drastically as only 17.20 lakh visited the shrine, and the following year in 2021, when things improved, the mark crossed 55.88 lakh. In 2011 and 2012, the pilgrimage crossed the figure of one crore with 1.01 crore pilgrims visiting in 2011 and over 1.04 crore in 2012, which was the highest ever.
After 2022, the pilgrimage was moving smoothly, and for three years, the number of pilgrims visiting the shrine was above 90 lakh, but last year, a few untoward incidents led to a drop in numbers.
In December 2024, people and traders of Katra town, the base camp of Vaishno Devi shrine, held a strong protest demonstration against the proposed ropeway project to the cave shrine, and after the deadlock with the government. A few leaders of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti (SMVSS) were arrested. They were released only on January 1, 2025, to end the deadlock. The government also formed a committee to talk to the people of Katra to address their concerns.
In October 2025, local youth launched a chain hunger strike, and in December 2025, hoteliers, pony operators, and shopkeepers again agitated and demanded a rollback of the proposal. These protests also had an impact on the pilgrimage.
The biggest setback for the pilgrimage came in August 2025, when on the 26th day of the month, a landslide hit the track to the shrine near Indraprastha Bhojanalya, in which around 35 pilgrims were killed. Following this incident, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) suspended the yatra for 22 days. It was only on September 17 that the pilgrimage was officially restored. Now, this year, people from all over the country have been visiting the shrine to pay obeisance.
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