ETV Bharat / state

Vaishno Devi Yatra Crosses 50 Lakh Mark In Six Months After 24 Percent Drop In 2025

Devotees stand in queue to register themselves for the pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi temple, in Katra. ( ANI photo )

Jammu: After a significant decline in pilgrim footfall during 2025, the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage has crossed the record 50 lakh mark within six months of this year.

By June 24, the pilgrimage reached the 5,092,490 mark, and the rush of pilgrims from all over India continues to increase. In 2025, a total of 69.79 lakh pilgrims had visited the holy cave shrine on Trikuta hills, which was around 24 per cent less than the total number of pilgrims paying obeisance in 2024. As per the official records, a total of 94.84 lakh pilgrims visited Vaishno Devi in 2024, around 95.22 lakh in 2023 and 91.25 lakh in 2022.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the number of pilgrims had dropped drastically as only 17.20 lakh visited the shrine, and the following year in 2021, when things improved, the mark crossed 55.88 lakh. In 2011 and 2012, the pilgrimage crossed the figure of one crore with 1.01 crore pilgrims visiting in 2011 and over 1.04 crore in 2012, which was the highest ever.

After 2022, the pilgrimage was moving smoothly, and for three years, the number of pilgrims visiting the shrine was above 90 lakh, but last year, a few untoward incidents led to a drop in numbers.