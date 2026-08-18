Rs 500 Crore Vaishno Devi Fake Silver Case: Jammu Court Grants Police Time Till September 19 To File Probe Report
Jammu court grants additional time to police to file an inquiry report in Rs 500 crore fake silver complaint.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Srinagar: A Jammu court on Tuesday granted additional time to the police to file an inquiry report in a complaint linked to the alleged Rs 500 crore fake silver offering controversy at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. The court directed that the report be submitted by September 19, 2026.
Chief Judicial Magistrate Jammu Munish Kumar Manhas accepted the prosecution's request for additional time in a complaint filed by advocate Deepak Sharma against the Inspector General of Police, Crime Branch.
"The report has not been filed, and the prosecution sought more time," the court recorded while allowing the request and directing the authorities to place the report before it "by or before September 19", when the matter will be heard again.
The proceedings arise from a complaint filed by Sharma, who alleged that police authorities failed to act on his request for registration of an FIR into the alleged "adulteration, substitution and possible misappropriation of silver offerings made by devotees" at shrine in Katra.
According to the complaint, Sharma approached the Inspector General of Police, Crime Branch, Jammu and Kashmir, on May 9, 2026, seeking registration of an FIR into alleged irregularities involving silver offerings.
The complaint alleged commission of cognizable offences, including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and manipulation of records. It also raised allegations concerning the possible procurement or use of cadmium-laden material.
As no FIR was registered, Sharma moved the Chief Judicial Magistrate court seeking judicial intervention. During earlier proceedings, the Crime Branch submitted a status report stating that the complaint had first been forwarded to Crime Headquarters in Srinagar for approval. After approval was received, the matter was sent to the Inspector General of Police Jammu office and Zonal Police Headquarters, Jammu, for "appropriate action."
Sharma challenged the agency's handling of the complaint and argued before the court that "mere forwarding of the complaint could not amount to lawful action upon information disclosing cognizable offences."
He further contended that the Crime Branch "cannot simply shy away from their own responsibility" and that "mere transfer of complaint means nothing and it is against the settled law."
Sharma also argued that the Crime Branch has its own police station in Jammu and that forwarding the complaint to the Inspector General of Police Jammu or the Zonal Police Headquarters was unnecessary.
According to his submissions, the Station House Officer of the Crime Branch police station was required to decide whether an FIR should be registered or the complaint rejected in accordance with law.
During the previous proceedings held on July 29, the court also focused on the preservation of physical, documentary and electronic evidence connected with the alleged transactions.
The application sought protection of records relating to the receipt, storage, transportation, testing and processing of the alleged silver offerings. Sharma submitted that any "further melting, refining, transfer or processing of the physical material" or deletion and overwriting of electronic records, could irreversibly affect the identity, composition, weight, purity and chain of custody of the evidence.
The application specifically raised concerns over the preservation of inventory registers, stock records, CCTV footage, dispatch and transportation "documents, assay reports, correspondence with the mint, electronic records and other documents connected with the alleged silver offerings."
Taking the application on record, the court issued directions to the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vaishno Devi Bhawan, Katra. The court directed the officer "to take appropriate action regarding the facts stated" in the evidence-preservation application and further ordered him "to submit a detailed report regarding the enquiry being conducted by him" on the next date of hearing.
The July 29 order came after the court had earlier directed the Crime Branch inquiry officer to appear personally with the complete record relating to the complaint. That direction followed objections raised by Sharma over the status report filed by the Crime Branch and its handling of his complaint seeking registration of an FIR.
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