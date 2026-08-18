ETV Bharat / state

Rs 500 Crore Vaishno Devi Fake Silver Case: Jammu Court Grants Police Time Till September 19 To File Probe Report

Srinagar: A Jammu court on Tuesday granted additional time to the police to file an inquiry report in a complaint linked to the alleged Rs 500 crore fake silver offering controversy at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. The court directed that the report be submitted by September 19, 2026.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Jammu Munish Kumar Manhas accepted the prosecution's request for additional time in a complaint filed by advocate Deepak Sharma against the Inspector General of Police, Crime Branch.

"The report has not been filed, and the prosecution sought more time," the court recorded while allowing the request and directing the authorities to place the report before it "by or before September 19", when the matter will be heard again.

The proceedings arise from a complaint filed by Sharma, who alleged that police authorities failed to act on his request for registration of an FIR into the alleged "adulteration, substitution and possible misappropriation of silver offerings made by devotees" at shrine in Katra.

According to the complaint, Sharma approached the Inspector General of Police, Crime Branch, Jammu and Kashmir, on May 9, 2026, seeking registration of an FIR into alleged irregularities involving silver offerings.

The complaint alleged commission of cognizable offences, including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and manipulation of records. It also raised allegations concerning the possible procurement or use of cadmium-laden material.

As no FIR was registered, Sharma moved the Chief Judicial Magistrate court seeking judicial intervention. During earlier proceedings, the Crime Branch submitted a status report stating that the complaint had first been forwarded to Crime Headquarters in Srinagar for approval. After approval was received, the matter was sent to the Inspector General of Police Jammu office and Zonal Police Headquarters, Jammu, for "appropriate action."

Sharma challenged the agency's handling of the complaint and argued before the court that "mere forwarding of the complaint could not amount to lawful action upon information disclosing cognizable offences."