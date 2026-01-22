ETV Bharat / state

Vaishno Devi Medical College Students To Be Enrolled In 7 Jammu Kashmir GMCs

Security personnel keep vigil during a demonstration, organised by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, demanding revocation of the MBBS admission list of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi, outside Civil Secretariat, in Jammu, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. ( File photo - PTI )

Srinagar: Two weeks after the cancellation of the MBBS course at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Jammu, the J&K government has decided to accommodate the 50 students in seven government medical colleges within Jammu and Kashmir.

The J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE), in an official notice accessed by ETV Bharat, has invited the students for the physical round of counselling to accommodate them in the newly established seven J&K Government Medical Colleges against the supernumerary seats. The counselling session has been scheduled for Saturday (January 24) in Srinagar as well as Jammu offices.

Earlier this month, the National Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) withdrew the Letter of Permission (LoP) granted to the SMVDIE in Jammu’s Reasi for running the MBBS course for the academic year 2025-26.

The suspension of the registration was celebrated in Jammu, where Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, a grouping of 60 social and right-wing organisations that came into being in November 2025, launched an agitation against admission to Kashmiri Muslim students. Forty two Muslim students from Kashmir were admitted in the maiden batch of 50 students in the medical institute based on competitive NEET merit.

They reasoned that offerings of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board that set up the SMVDIME come from Hindu pilgrims and should be utilised only for Hindus. But the SMVDIME is not listed as a minority institution and has received grants of over 50 crores from the J&K government in the last two years. The students were asked to leave the college after the withdrawal of permission for the MBBS course.