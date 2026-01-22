ETV Bharat / state

Vaishno Devi Medical College Students In Limbo As Jammu Kashmir BOPEE Rules Out Fresh Counselling

Rashtriya Bajrang Dal members stage a demonstration demanding revocation of the MBBS admission list of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence, in Reasi on Jan 06, 2026. Soon after, the National Medical Commission's Medical Assessment and Rating Board withdrew the letter of permission granted to SMVDIME. ( ANI )

Jammu: Two weeks after the cancellation of the MBBS course at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Jammu, the future of 50 students who were at the receiving end of the controversy fueled by BJP-backed right-wing groups, remains in limbo as the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) has said it cannot conduct fresh counselling for MBBS admissions.

The board has said that supernumerary seats to those who were earlier given seats at the SMVDIME should be allocated "at the government level". The clarification by the BOPEE came in a letter to the Union territory's health and medical education department, which sought its intervention in the relocation of 50 MBBS students of the SMVDIME.

Earlier this month, the National Medical Commission's Medical Assessment and Rating Board withdrew the letter of permission granted to SMVDIME for non-compliance with minimum standards. It had said that those admitted to the college during the counselling shall be accommodated in other institutions in Jammu and Kashmir as supernumerary seats.

Sangharsh Samiti, a recently formed conglomerate of right-wing organisations backed by the BJP, has been spearheading an agitation in Jammu since November last year, demanding cancellation of admissions to the college and seeking reservation of seats exclusively for students professing faith in Mata Vaishno Devi.

Among the inaugural batch of 50 students at the SMVDIME, 42 were Muslims -- mostly from Kashmir -- along with seven Hindu students from Jammu and one Sikh candidate, a composition that triggered demands for scrapping the admissions and reserving all seats for Hindu students.

In a letter to the Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department, the BOPEE said, "I am directed to submit that the matter was placed before the Board for detailed deliberations and the Board has observed that it is constrained to conduct any new counselling for the year 2025-26 as it is not mandated go beyond the counseling schedule issued by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), MoHFW, New Delhi for currert academic session."