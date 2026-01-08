ETV Bharat / state

Vaishno Devi Medical College Row: CM Omar Abdullah Asks Why Academic Standards Were Not Maintained

The Jammu Kashmir CM also said that directions had been passed to the Health Minister to adjust the affected students in other medical colleges.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaks to the media during the launch of the JK e-Pathshala Tele Education Channel, in Jammu on Thursday, January 8, 2026.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaks to the media during the launch of the JK e-Pathshala Tele Education Channel, in Jammu on Thursday, January 8, 2026. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : January 8, 2026

Jammu: After the National Medical Commission (NMC) withdrew the letter of permission to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) in Jammu and Kashmir for not maintaining the requisite standards, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has asked why the standards were not met.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Convention Centre Jammu on Thursday, Omar said, "First of all they should respond as to who had done the inspection and passed the medical college in the first place. These people are celebrating but you should ask the office bearers from top to bottom if a Medical college was formed, why the standards weren't maintained."

"Who is heading the university and who is the Chancellor. You should ask them the way you approach me. If the standards weren't maintained, who is responsible and what action will be taken against those responsible," he asked.

On January 6th evening, the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of NMC withdrew the letter of permission to SMVDIME after conducting a surprise inspection of the institute and found irregularities in the medical college. The C ordered to adjust the existing batch of 50 students in other medical colleges of Jammu and Kashmir.

Commenting on adjusting these students, the CM said that directions have already been given to the ministry in this regard. “I have told the health minister to adjust these 50 students in medical colleges near their homes by creating supernumerary seats in those medical colleges".

"But it is not the question of these 50 students, who we will adjust to, but the future of students who would have been benefitted by this college. Today there were 50 seats but in the coming years it would have risen to 400. If some 40 odd students were Muslims this time, there were always chances that around 250 students out of 400 students would have been from Jammu in the future. Somebody has to be made responsible for the loss of the future of these students.”

