Vaishno Devi Medical College Row: CM Omar Abdullah Asks Why Academic Standards Were Not Maintained

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaks to the media during the launch of the JK e-Pathshala Tele Education Channel, in Jammu on Thursday, January 8, 2026. ( IANS )

Jammu: After the National Medical Commission (NMC) withdrew the letter of permission to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) in Jammu and Kashmir for not maintaining the requisite standards, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has asked why the standards were not met.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Convention Centre Jammu on Thursday, Omar said, "First of all they should respond as to who had done the inspection and passed the medical college in the first place. These people are celebrating but you should ask the office bearers from top to bottom if a Medical college was formed, why the standards weren't maintained."

"Who is heading the university and who is the Chancellor. You should ask them the way you approach me. If the standards weren't maintained, who is responsible and what action will be taken against those responsible," he asked.