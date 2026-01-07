ETV Bharat / state

Vaishno Devi Medical College Row: BJP Welcomes NMC Decision To Revoke Recognition; NC, PDP Call It 'Setback' For Jammu

Rashtriya Bajrang Dal members stage a demonstration demanding revocation of the MBBS admission list of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi, in Jammu, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. ( PTI )

Jammu: The National Medical Commission’s decision to withdraw permission for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence for "non-compliance" with minimum standards has evoked mixed reactions here, with the BJP welcoming the move, while the NC and PDP terming it a 'setback' for the region.

The Sangharsh Samiti, a recently formed conglomerate of right-wing organisations backed by the BJP, has been spearheading an agitation in Jammu since November last year, demanding cancellation of admissions to the College and seeking reservation of seats exclusively for students professing faith in Mata Vaishno Devi.

The Samiti emerged soon after admissions for the inaugural MBBS batch of 50 students was completed through the NEET merit list. Of these, 42 students are Muslims—mostly from Kashmir—along with seven Hindu students from Jammu and one Sikh candidate, a composition that triggered demands for scrapping the admissions and reserving all seats for Hindu students.

The NMC's Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) on Tuesday withdrew the letter of permission granted to Institute in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi for non-compliance with minimum standards.

An order issued by the MARB on Tuesday said all students admitted to the college during the counselling for the academic year 2025-26 shall be accommodated in other medical institutions in Jammu and Kashmir as supernumerary seats by the competent authority of the Union Territory administration.

“We welcome the decision of the National Medical Commission's Medical Assessment and Rating Board, Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for withdrawing the permission but at the same time securing the future of the students,” J&K BJP president Sat Sharma told reporters here.

He said though the permission was withdrawn based on non-compliance with minimum standards, the people associated with different socio-political groups were on the roads over the past many days to press for cancellation of the admissions, as the institute is run by the donations of Hindus.