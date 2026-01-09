Vaishno Devi Medical College Row An 'Experiment' To Drive Out Kashmir Students Elsewhere: Mehbooba Mufti
The former Chief Minister said that the NMC decision to shut down a medical college can “encourage communal forces” outside against Kashmiri students.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : January 9, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST
Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Friday feared that the closure of the MBBS course at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) has the potential to be replicated by communal forces in other parts of the country.
“It is not the question of one college, but it will form a pattern, an experiment. All experiments are carried out in Jammu and Kashmir, and I fear they are repeated in other parts of the country,” she said, addressing the media here.
The former Chief Minister said that the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) decision to shut down a medical college can “encourage communal forces” outside to throw out Kashmiri youth studying outside Jammu and Kashmir.
“If our students do not get admission in their own Muslim majority state, what will happen to them in Haryana, Punjab or other states when their own state throws them out of their own home? It is not an ordinary but a big issue. I fear it would be replicated in other parts of the country,” she added.
She went on to say, “Lakhs of young students are studying outside Jammu and Kashmir. If a few BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal activists can protest for a few days and get a college closed by the National Medical Commission. This can encourage Godse or Bajrang Dal supporters to protest in other parts where Kashmiri students are studying and throw them out. Who can stop them?”
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, a grouping of right-wing outfits that came into being in November 2025, pressed for ousting 42 Kashmiri Muslim students to other medical colleges. The students were admitted to the college through a competitive merit-based NEET exam almost three months ago.
The Samiti reasoned that offerings of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board that set up the college come from Hindu pilgrims and should be utilised only for Hindus. But the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) is not listed as a minority institution and gets grants from the J&K government (over Rs 50 crore in the last two years, as per the ruling National Conference), making it not feasible for religion-based admission.
On January 6, the NMC's Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) withdrew the Letter of Permission (LoP) granted to the SMVDIME for running the MBBS course with 50 seats for the academic year 2025-26.
Mufti said the Chief Minister should have opposed it and conveyed to the Central Government that it is a wrong decision.
“A day before, CM Omar Abdullah hinted at closing down the college, and the next day it happened. Was this discussed between them? Was Omar aware of this?” Asked Mufti.
According to her, it is the responsibility of the government to accommodate medical students in other colleges.
Replying to a question about the demands for a separate state for the Jammu region, the former chief minister said such a move would not be right. “The atmosphere that is being created in Jammu would mean that they negate the decision of Jammu and Kashmir to align with India by rejecting Jinnah's two-nation theory. If they divide Jammu-Kashmir based on religion, that would mean Jinnah was right. If that happens, it will be a very wrong decision,” Mufti said.
