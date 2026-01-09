ETV Bharat / state

Vaishno Devi Medical College Row An 'Experiment' To Drive Out Kashmir Students Elsewhere: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Friday feared that the closure of the MBBS course at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) has the potential to be replicated by communal forces in other parts of the country.

“It is not the question of one college, but it will form a pattern, an experiment. All experiments are carried out in Jammu and Kashmir, and I fear they are repeated in other parts of the country,” she said, addressing the media here.

The former Chief Minister said that the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) decision to shut down a medical college can “encourage communal forces” outside to throw out Kashmiri youth studying outside Jammu and Kashmir.

“If our students do not get admission in their own Muslim majority state, what will happen to them in Haryana, Punjab or other states when their own state throws them out of their own home? It is not an ordinary but a big issue. I fear it would be replicated in other parts of the country,” she added.

She went on to say, “Lakhs of young students are studying outside Jammu and Kashmir. If a few BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal activists can protest for a few days and get a college closed by the National Medical Commission. This can encourage Godse or Bajrang Dal supporters to protest in other parts where Kashmiri students are studying and throw them out. Who can stop them?”

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, a grouping of right-wing outfits that came into being in November 2025, pressed for ousting 42 Kashmiri Muslim students to other medical colleges. The students were admitted to the college through a competitive merit-based NEET exam almost three months ago.