ETV Bharat / state

Family's Vaishno Devi Journey Ends in Tragedy After Truck Mows Down Two On Punjab's GT Road

Ludhiana: A family's journey to seek blessings at the Vaishno Devi shrine ended in tragedy in Punjab after a speeding truck hit three people on GT Road in Khanna in the early hours of Saturday. Two men died on the spot, while an eight-year-old child sustained critical injuries and was referred to Chandigarh for advanced treatment.

The family members and one friend had set out from Muradnagar in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district and were travelling in two cars when one of the vehicles developed a puncture near Khanna. While 32-year-old Amardeep Verma and his 25-year-old friend Vicky were replacing the tyre on the roadside, the child stood nearby.

According to police, a truck approaching from behind hit the three of them. In the collision, Verma and Vicky died on the spot, while the child was seriously injured. The child was rushed to the government hospital in Khanna before being referred to Chandigarh for specialised treatment.

Verma's sister, Monica, broke down while recalling the incident. "We had all set out together with faith and devotion to seek Mata Vaishno Devi's blessings. In a matter of seconds, everything was destroyed," she said.