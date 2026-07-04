Family's Vaishno Devi Journey Ends in Tragedy After Truck Mows Down Two On Punjab's GT Road
Two killed as truck hits family members changing a punctured tyre on GT Road; police launch hunt for absconding driver.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 6:18 PM IST
Ludhiana: A family's journey to seek blessings at the Vaishno Devi shrine ended in tragedy in Punjab after a speeding truck hit three people on GT Road in Khanna in the early hours of Saturday. Two men died on the spot, while an eight-year-old child sustained critical injuries and was referred to Chandigarh for advanced treatment.
The family members and one friend had set out from Muradnagar in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district and were travelling in two cars when one of the vehicles developed a puncture near Khanna. While 32-year-old Amardeep Verma and his 25-year-old friend Vicky were replacing the tyre on the roadside, the child stood nearby.
According to police, a truck approaching from behind hit the three of them. In the collision, Verma and Vicky died on the spot, while the child was seriously injured. The child was rushed to the government hospital in Khanna before being referred to Chandigarh for specialised treatment.
Verma's sister, Monica, broke down while recalling the incident. "We had all set out together with faith and devotion to seek Mata Vaishno Devi's blessings. In a matter of seconds, everything was destroyed," she said.
Road Safety Force (SSF) official ASI Sukhwinder Singh said the response team acted swiftly after receiving information about the accident.
"As soon as the information about the accident was received, our team immediately reached the spot. The injured child was taken to the government hospital in Khanna, where the doctors, after providing first aid, referred him to Chandigarh, considering his serious condition. Along with this, we also cleared the damaged vehicles to restore traffic on GT Road," Singh said.
"The police reached the spot and took possession of the bodies and initiated legal proceedings. We have launched a search for the truck driver, who fled the scene, and the investigation into the exact causes of the accident is on," he added.
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