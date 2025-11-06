Bihar Elections: Vaishali DM Urges People To Participate In 'Festival Of Ddemocracy' Through Her Song
Varsha Singh, the District Magistrate of Vaishali urged voters in her district to step out and cast their votes prior to eating their breakfast.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 11:40 AM IST
Hajipur: In the middle of the frenetic pace of Bihar assembly elections, Varsha Singh, a young IAS officer has appealed to voters in a novel way. Through a song in the local Bajjika dialect. She urged them to participate in the 'festival of democracy', in large numbers.
On Thursday, Singh, the District Magistrate of Vaishali urged voters in her district to step out and cast their votes even before eating their breakfast. "Vaishali ki janta suniha hamro pukar, pahile kariha matdaan phir jalpan kariha (People of Vaishali, listen to my call, please cast your vote first, then have breakfast)," urged the IAS officer of the 2016 batch of Bihar cadre through the song composed by her.
#BiharAssemblyElections2025 ||— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 5, 2025
Vaishali's District Election Officer, Varsha Singh, appealed in a unique way to participate in voting for #BiharAssemblyElections. @CEOBihar | @ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/xHAcu6fJNY
Singh said she camed up with this idea after assessing the previous voter turnout. "In the last assembly elections, the voting percentage in Vaishali was around 58 per cent. After I was transferred to Vaishali, I was determined to motivate more citizens to participate in these elections. Elections are undoubtedly a festival of democracy and people need to understand the importance of their votes," Singh said.
Singh said she has tried to focus more on women. "One needed to strengthen, women feeling they are an important part of a community and they have the ability to bring a meaningful change through their votes. I realised I could do this by composing and singing in their local language," the DM said.
Interestingly, Singh has no special training in singing or music but loves to sing. "I do not have any formal training in singing, however I sing well. It is nice to know, I have been appreciated for my initiative. I realised when we appeal in the local language, it definitely helps people to cast their votes. And when these are sung through local language, it seems to energise voters. I am quite optimistic that the voting percentage will increase in Vaishali this time," she said.
She emphasised, "Their vote will strengthen democracy and no work is greater than casting ballot on the day of polling." In her words,"Gantantra ke kanani ke tu kari ha mazboot, tu matdaan karih."
Speaking on the historical importance of Vaishali, Singh said that the region is known as the place where the earliest form of democracy originated in 600 BCE. "Many references to Vaishali appear in ancient texts of both Jainism and Buddhism, which preserve valuable information about Vaishali and the other Maha Janapadas (great kingdoms) of ancient India.
As per these texts, "Vaishali was established as a republic by the 6th century BCE, even before the birth of Gautam Buddha in 563 BCE, making it the world's first republic with a duly elected assembly and an efficient administration. Vaishali holds special historical significance as the birthplace of Lord Mahavir, the last Jain Tirthankara. It is also the place where Gautam Buddha delivered his last sermon and announced his Parinirvana (final enlightenment)," Singh said.
Read More: