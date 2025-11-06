ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Elections: Vaishali DM Urges People To Participate In 'Festival Of Ddemocracy' Through Her Song

Hajipur: In the middle of the frenetic pace of Bihar assembly elections, Varsha Singh, a young IAS officer has appealed to voters in a novel way. Through a song in the local Bajjika dialect. She urged them to participate in the 'festival of democracy', in large numbers.

On Thursday, Singh, the District Magistrate of Vaishali urged voters in her district to step out and cast their votes even before eating their breakfast. "Vaishali ki janta suniha hamro pukar, pahile kariha matdaan phir jalpan kariha (People of Vaishali, listen to my call, please cast your vote first, then have breakfast)," urged the IAS officer of the 2016 batch of Bihar cadre through the song composed by her.

Singh said she camed up with this idea after assessing the previous voter turnout. "In the last assembly elections, the voting percentage in Vaishali was around 58 per cent. After I was transferred to Vaishali, I was determined to motivate more citizens to participate in these elections. Elections are undoubtedly a festival of democracy and people need to understand the importance of their votes," Singh said.

Singh said she has tried to focus more on women. "One needed to strengthen, women feeling they are an important part of a community and they have the ability to bring a meaningful change through their votes. I realised I could do this by composing and singing in their local language," the DM said.