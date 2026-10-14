ETV Bharat / state

'All My Three Girls Have Gone. I Have Lost Everything' Wails Of Vaishali Boat Capsize Victims' Mother Render Air As DM Visits Family

The mother's heart-rending cries brought tears to the eyes of everyone present as she poured out her grief to the DM. ( ETV Bharat )

Vaishali: "The boat was ill-fated…my children had gone for a feast. Three girls, one boy, and my sister-in-law's son, all are gone. Now only one boy is left. All my three girls are gone. I have lost everything,” screamed the mother. Her heart-rending cries brought tears to the eyes of everyone present as she poured out her grief.

Even Vaishali District Magistrate Varsha Singh, who visited the family, was unable to hold back her tears while the officials stood in stoic silence.

At least 13 children lost their lives in the boat capsize that took place in Vaishali district in Bihar on Tuesday night. Amid this outcry, the anger of the villagers erupted against the district administration. Standing behind the sobbing women, the villagers lashed out at the officials, alleging that the boat was already in a dilapidated condition and that a complaint had been made to the administration. The villagers said that if action had been taken on time, they would not have had to face this tragedy. At the time of the accident, Hajipur Sadar’s Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Subodh Kumar was seen making efforts to save the lives of the children. He rescued some children and tried to revive them by administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). He exemplified humanity and dedication in his struggle to save the children's lives.