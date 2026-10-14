'All My Three Girls Have Gone. I Have Lost Everything' Wails Of Vaishali Boat Capsize Victims' Mother Render Air As DM Visits Family
The villagers also lashed out at the officials accompanying the DM, alleging that the boat was already in a dilapidated condition
Published : October 14, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Vaishali: "The boat was ill-fated…my children had gone for a feast. Three girls, one boy, and my sister-in-law's son, all are gone. Now only one boy is left. All my three girls are gone. I have lost everything,” screamed the mother. Her heart-rending cries brought tears to the eyes of everyone present as she poured out her grief.
Even Vaishali District Magistrate Varsha Singh, who visited the family, was unable to hold back her tears while the officials stood in stoic silence.
At least 13 children lost their lives in the boat capsize that took place in Vaishali district in Bihar on Tuesday night.
Amid this outcry, the anger of the villagers erupted against the district administration. Standing behind the sobbing women, the villagers lashed out at the officials, alleging that the boat was already in a dilapidated condition and that a complaint had been made to the administration. The villagers said that if action had been taken on time, they would not have had to face this tragedy.
At the time of the accident, Hajipur Sadar’s Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Subodh Kumar was seen making efforts to save the lives of the children. He rescued some children and tried to revive them by administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). He exemplified humanity and dedication in his struggle to save the children's lives.
Most of the victims were from Rampur Shyamchand Panchayat, located in the Raghopur police station area of Vaishali. According to the locals, around 35 children were travelling to a feast on the dilapidated boat when it capsized in the middle of the Ganga River. Seven children were rescued while the search for the others is on.
The District Magistrate said that the rescue operation is being carried out with the help of local divers and the personnel of the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF). "Since the exact number of passengers on the boat is unknown, the rescue operations will continue tomorrow as well. Our emphasis is to save the maximum number of lives," she said.
District Magistrate Varsha Singh added that the seven children rescued from the site have been sent to a hospital where they are stated to be stable.
The tragedy has once again raised questions around the safety of modes of transportation in the rural areas. The most vulnerable segment remains that of the children, the elderly and the women.
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