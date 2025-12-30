ETV Bharat / state

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025: The Only Day In A Year When Pushkar's Rang Nath Temple 'Dwar' Opens For Two Hours

Ajmer: The 'Dwar' (gate) of the 100-year-old Rama Vaikuntha Nath temple in Pushkar was opened for two hours on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi on Tuesday.

The idol of Lord Rama Vaikuntha Nath was beautifully adorned and his procession was taken out through the temple's 'Vaikuntha Dwar'. A large number of devotees gathered at the Vaikuntha Dwar, which opened for only two hours in a year on Vaikuntha Ekadashi, to witness the auspicious occasion.

The Shri Rama Vaikuntha temple in Pushkar, also known as New Rang Nath Ji Temple, is built in the South Indian style and traditions followed here are similar to those observed at the Tirupati Balaji temple. The temple priests and sevayats are also from South India. They perform worship and conduct traditional festivals according to South Indian customs.