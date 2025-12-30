Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025: The Only Day In A Year When Pushkar's Rang Nath Temple 'Dwar' Opens For Two Hours
New Rang Nath Ji Temple Dwar is opened every year on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi that too only for two hours.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 5:25 PM IST
Ajmer: The 'Dwar' (gate) of the 100-year-old Rama Vaikuntha Nath temple in Pushkar was opened for two hours on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi on Tuesday.
The idol of Lord Rama Vaikuntha Nath was beautifully adorned and his procession was taken out through the temple's 'Vaikuntha Dwar'. A large number of devotees gathered at the Vaikuntha Dwar, which opened for only two hours in a year on Vaikuntha Ekadashi, to witness the auspicious occasion.
The Shri Rama Vaikuntha temple in Pushkar, also known as New Rang Nath Ji Temple, is built in the South Indian style and traditions followed here are similar to those observed at the Tirupati Balaji temple. The temple priests and sevayats are also from South India. They perform worship and conduct traditional festivals according to South Indian customs.
On Monday, a 10-day festival began at the Shri Rama Vaikuntha Nath temple in Pushkar to mark Vaikuntha Ekadashi. Temple manager Satyanarayan Ramawat said the Vaikuntha Ekadashi holds a special significance and is celebrated in a grand manner at Shri Rama Vaikuntha temple. "The Ekadashi festival will continue for 10 days at the temple. The Vaikuntha Dwar is opened for only two hours on Vaikuntha Ekadashi each year, during which the deity comes out through the gate and after a procession around the temple premises, returns to the sanctum sanctorum through the same gate. Devotees also enter and exit through the Vaikuntha Dwar along with the deity's procession," Ramawat said.
Ramawat further said that every day at 5 pm, a grand procession of Lord Vaikuntha Nath will be taken out and on the 10th day, the procession will go to the ghats of Pushkar lake, where anointing and aarti will be performed. After this, prasad will be distributed to the devotees. Later that evening, there will be fireworks in the temple grounds, marking the end of the celebrations, he added.
