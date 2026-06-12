ETV Bharat / state

Vaiko Urges TN Govt Not to Grant Permission For Hydrocarbon Project In State's Coast

Chennai: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) General Secretary Vaiko has urged the Tamil Nadu government not to permit implementation of a hydrocarbon project by Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd in the coastal waters of the state.

In a statement regarding the issue, Vaiko said, "Hindustan Oil Exploration Company has applied to the Coastal Regulation Zone Authority for permission to set up four hydrocarbon wells in the sea near Parangipettai, Cuddalore district. The company has decided to drill four additional wells because oil reserves in the existing wells in the same area have depleted".

He said, as part of the initiative, an application has been submitted to the Tamil Nadu government to establish hydrocarbon wells at a location 18 km out at sea from Parangipettai. Hindustan Oil Exploration Company plans to execute this project at an estimated cost of Rs 425 crore, Vaiko said.

"Tamil Nadu has a coastline spanning approximately 1,076 km, and 14 districts depend on marine-based industries. The fishing industry plays a vital role in earning foreign exchange. If this project is implemented, Tamil Nadu's coastal waters will face total devastation. This will not only jeopardize the livelihoods of fishermen who depend on the sea but also lead to the destruction of marine life and cause irreparable damage to the environment," the former Rajya Sabha member said.

Hydrocarbon extraction requires drilling massive boreholes. The process involves injecting hazardous, toxic chemicals underground. Furthermore, the project—which operates amidst deafening noise—will trigger tremors. There is no doubt that this will claim the lives of marine organisms. Currently, a significant number of turtles are washing ashore dead, often at an early stage of life, he said.