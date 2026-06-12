Vaiko Urges TN Govt Not to Grant Permission For Hydrocarbon Project In State's Coast
The MDMK leader said Hindustan Oil Company plans to set up hydrocarbon wells in the sea near Parangipettai in Cuddalore for Rs 425 crore.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 10:02 PM IST
Chennai: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) General Secretary Vaiko has urged the Tamil Nadu government not to permit implementation of a hydrocarbon project by Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd in the coastal waters of the state.
In a statement regarding the issue, Vaiko said, "Hindustan Oil Exploration Company has applied to the Coastal Regulation Zone Authority for permission to set up four hydrocarbon wells in the sea near Parangipettai, Cuddalore district. The company has decided to drill four additional wells because oil reserves in the existing wells in the same area have depleted".
He said, as part of the initiative, an application has been submitted to the Tamil Nadu government to establish hydrocarbon wells at a location 18 km out at sea from Parangipettai. Hindustan Oil Exploration Company plans to execute this project at an estimated cost of Rs 425 crore, Vaiko said.
"Tamil Nadu has a coastline spanning approximately 1,076 km, and 14 districts depend on marine-based industries. The fishing industry plays a vital role in earning foreign exchange. If this project is implemented, Tamil Nadu's coastal waters will face total devastation. This will not only jeopardize the livelihoods of fishermen who depend on the sea but also lead to the destruction of marine life and cause irreparable damage to the environment," the former Rajya Sabha member said.
Hydrocarbon extraction requires drilling massive boreholes. The process involves injecting hazardous, toxic chemicals underground. Furthermore, the project—which operates amidst deafening noise—will trigger tremors. There is no doubt that this will claim the lives of marine organisms. Currently, a significant number of turtles are washing ashore dead, often at an early stage of life, he said.
The MDMK leader said environmental organizations are opposing hydrocarbon projects in the sea, citing the potential damage to marine resources. "The previous DMK government had denied permission for hydrocarbon extraction in coastal areas. Taking this into account, a demand has been raised that the current Tamil Nadu government should not permit the implementation of hydrocarbon projects anywhere along the state's coast, including the Parangipettai area in Cuddalore district," he said.
Earlier, Sundararajan an environmental activist and office-bearer of the organization 'Friends of the Earth' (Poovulagin Nanbargal) had presented this same demand to the Tamil Nadu government.
முதல்வரே இந்த விண்ணப்பத்தை நிராகரியுங்கள்! @CMOTamilnadu— G. Sundarrajan (@SundarrajanG) June 11, 2026
கடலூர் மாவட்டம் பரங்கிப்பேட்டையிலிருந்து 18 கிலோமீட்டர் தொலைவில் கடற்பகுதி CRZ-IVA எல்லைக்குள் 4 ஹைட்ரோகார்பன் கிணறுகள் அமைக்க இந்துஸ்தான் ஆயில் நிறுவனம் முடிவு. இத்திட்டத்திற்கு CRZ அனுமதிகோரி தமிழ் நாடு கடலோர மண்டல… pic.twitter.com/SDPpkNEFhz
In a post on the social media platform X regarding this matter, he stated, "Hindustan Oil Company has decided to set up four hydrocarbon wells in the sea, located 18 kilometers from Parangipettai in Cuddalore district, within the CRZ-IVA zone. The company has applied to the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority seeking CRZ clearance for this project".
He said, "The company decided to drill four additional wells because oil reserves in the existing wells in the same area have depleted. The process of establishing hydrocarbon wells in marine areas has a significant environmental impact and poses a grave threat to marine life. At a time when rising sea temperatures are already disrupting the ecological balance, such projects would destroy natural marine resources and severely affect the livelihoods of fishermen. The Tamil Nadu government's stance in 2025 was opposed to hydrocarbon wells in coastal areas; we urge the TVK government to adopt the same position. We demand that the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority should not recommend the CRZ clearance application for this project."
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