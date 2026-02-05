Vaiko Argues In Madras High Court On LTTE Ban
Published : February 5, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
Chennai: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko argued before the Madras High Court on Thursday against the ban on the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) by the Centre. The court adjourned the matter to February 16.
The Centre declared the LTTE a terrorist organisation and imposed a ban on it following the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi at a political rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur in May 1991. The ban has been extended every two years since then.
A tribunal under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, headed by a Delhi High Court judge, is constituted to review the ban. After examining whether the LTTE posed a threat to the country, including Tamil Nadu, it submits a report. Based on it, the ban gets extended. However, since 2012, the ban has been extended every five years, which became a major topic of discussion at the time.
Vaiko filed a petition in the High Court in 2013 against the ban, which came up for hearing on Thursday before a bench comprising Justices Anita Sumanth and Mummineni Sudhir Kumar. The lawyer for the Centre requested an adjournment of the case.
Speaking with reporters at the court premises, Vaiko said, "I have been continuously presenting arguments before the tribunal against the ban imposed on the LTTE, which is wrong. There is no evidence that the LTTE passed a resolution to recruit people from Tamil Nadu."
"The ban order was extended every two years without any evidence. Since 2012, the ban has been extended every five years. According to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the LTTE fought on the basis that one can morally take up arms against oppression," he added.
Vaiko said the United Nations released a 190-page report against the genocide that took place in Sri Lanka. "The Sri Lankan government committed a massacre against the Tamils that even Hitler did not commit. The LTTE did not fight for its own liberation, but demanded freedom for the Tamil people who worked for the development of that country," he added.
"Imposing a ban on an organisation that fought for freedom is unnecessary. The fifth phase of the struggle in support for the LTTE will be held under my leadership. The demand for Tamil Eelam is still alive. A book titled 'Eela Piralayam' (cataclysm of Eelam) on the genocide will be published after July," Vaiko stated.
