Vaiko Argues In Madras High Court On LTTE Ban

Chennai: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko argued before the Madras High Court on Thursday against the ban on the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) by the Centre. The court adjourned the matter to February 16.

The Centre declared the LTTE a terrorist organisation and imposed a ban on it following the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi at a political rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur in May 1991. The ban has been extended every two years since then.

A tribunal under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, headed by a Delhi High Court judge, is constituted to review the ban. After examining whether the LTTE posed a threat to the country, including Tamil Nadu, it submits a report. Based on it, the ban gets extended. However, since 2012, the ban has been extended every five years, which became a major topic of discussion at the time.

Vaiko filed a petition in the High Court in 2013 against the ban, which came up for hearing on Thursday before a bench comprising Justices Anita Sumanth and Mummineni Sudhir Kumar. The lawyer for the Centre requested an adjournment of the case.