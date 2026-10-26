ETV Bharat / state

Vaigai Superfast Express Covers 430 Km In 5 Hours & 35 Minutes, Matches Speed Of Vande Bharat

Madurai: The Vaigai Superfast Express recently covered the 430-km distance between Chengalpattu on Chennai outskirts and Madurai in five hours and 35 minutes, almost matching the speed of Vande Bharat trains. It maintained a speed of up to 110 kmph for most of the journey, and quickly covered the delays incurred earlier on the route.

The train, operated by Southern Railway, departed from Chennai Egmore at 1.25 pm on October 24, around 10 minutes behind schedule. It faced a delay of nearly 20 minutes near Kodambakkam due to track maintenance work and route obstructions.

However, the train covered the delay due to coordinated efforts by the train crew and railway control officials.

Vaigai Superfast Express Covers 430 Km In 5 Hours, 35 Minutes Despite Initial Delays (ETV Bharat)

Arun Pandian, a frequent traveller who has also studied about train speeds, said the train reached Tambaram at 2.25 pm and departed at 2.30 pm before arriving at Chengalpattu at around 2.58 pm. It covered the 103-km stretch between Chengalpattu and Villupuram in one hour and four minutes.

At Villupuram, the locomotive pilots, assistant locomotive pilots and train manager were replaced and Madurai Division operating crew took charge.

Pandian said the train maintained a speed of 110 kmph across most sections, except for a stretch near Madurai where construction work was underway.

Despite the initial delays, the Vaigai Superfast Express arrived at Platform 7 of Madurai Railway Station at 8.37 pm. According to Pandian, the train covered the 430-km stretch from Chengalpattu to Madurai in five hours and 35 minutes.

Pandian stated that when compared to the operations of the Rajdhani, Coromandel, and Tamil Nadu Express trains on the Chennai–Vijayawada route—taking into account factors such as the number of stops and operational conditions—this particular journey of the Vaigai Express has been exceptional, with the train traveling at a speed comparable to that of the Vande Bharat trains.

Vaigai Express holds several records