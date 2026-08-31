ETV Bharat / state

Vadodara Gangrape Case: Five Convicts Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

Vadodara: A POCSO court in Vadodara has sentenced all five convicts in the Bhayli gangrape case to life imprisonment, ruling that they will remain behind bars for the rest of their lives.

The court sentenced Mumtaz alias Aftab Banjara, Shah Rukh Kismat Ali Banjara, Munna Abbas Banjara, Ajmal Sattar and Saif Ali Mehndi Hasan to rigorous imprisonment in connection with the gangrape of a minor in Bhayli on the night of October 4, 2024.

The minor victim has received justice nearly 22 months after the incident. POCSO court judge CM Pawar, while pronouncing the verdict, termed the crime extremely serious. The court observed that such an incident, which occurred during the Navratri festivities and the period of worship of Goddess Amba, could not be tolerated.

The incident, which took place on the second day of Navratri in the Bhayli area, had shocked Vadodara. The minor had gone out with her friend to play garba and was sitting with her in an isolated area of Bhayli when the five accused allegedly approached them. The accused allegedly threatened the two girls, following which the incident took a grave and inhumane turn.

Identifying the accused posed a major challenge for the police as the incident had occurred in an isolated location. Investigators subsequently relied on technical surveillance and CCTV footage to trace the suspects.