Vadodara Gangrape Case: Five Convicts Sentenced To Life Imprisonment
The minor victim has received justice nearly 22 months after the incident.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Vadodara: A POCSO court in Vadodara has sentenced all five convicts in the Bhayli gangrape case to life imprisonment, ruling that they will remain behind bars for the rest of their lives.
The court sentenced Mumtaz alias Aftab Banjara, Shah Rukh Kismat Ali Banjara, Munna Abbas Banjara, Ajmal Sattar and Saif Ali Mehndi Hasan to rigorous imprisonment in connection with the gangrape of a minor in Bhayli on the night of October 4, 2024.
The minor victim has received justice nearly 22 months after the incident. POCSO court judge CM Pawar, while pronouncing the verdict, termed the crime extremely serious. The court observed that such an incident, which occurred during the Navratri festivities and the period of worship of Goddess Amba, could not be tolerated.
The incident, which took place on the second day of Navratri in the Bhayli area, had shocked Vadodara. The minor had gone out with her friend to play garba and was sitting with her in an isolated area of Bhayli when the five accused allegedly approached them. The accused allegedly threatened the two girls, following which the incident took a grave and inhumane turn.
Identifying the accused posed a major challenge for the police as the incident had occurred in an isolated location. Investigators subsequently relied on technical surveillance and CCTV footage to trace the suspects.
During the investigation, police examined footage from over 1,100 CCTV cameras covering the crime scene and the suspected routes taken by the accused. Investigators also examined a route spanning nearly 45 kilometres.
Large police teams were deployed in the surrounding areas as part of the investigation. Over 200 police personnel were involved, while searches were conducted at over 1,000 houses across an area of around three kilometres.
During the trial, the prosecution presented extensive evidence before the court. Testimony from 45 witnesses was recorded. After examining the evidence and arguments presented by the prosecution, the court convicted all five accused. The convicts were produced before the court on Monday for the sentencing proceedings.
The prosecution had sought stringent punishment for the gravity of the crime and the nature of the offence committed against the minor. Government prosecutors argued before the court that the severity of the crime, the circumstances surrounding the assault on the minor and the evidence presented during the trial warranted the maximum possible punishment. Following the arguments, the court sentenced all five convicts to life imprisonment.
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