ETV Bharat / state

Vadodara Crime Branch Busts Newborn Trafficking Racket, Rescues Infant Destined For Sale In Mumbai

Vadodara: The Vadodara Crime Branch has exposed an alleged newborn trafficking racket and rescued an eight-day-old infant who was reportedly being taken to Mumbai to be sold for Rs 3 lakh. Three people have been arrested.

The Crime Branch raided the Legend Hotel on NH-48 and detained 38-year-old Manojbhai Keshavbhai Rawal, a resident of Satlasana in Mehsana district, his 32-year-old wife Vinaben, and their eight-year-old child on the night of July 28. Police also took the newborn and sent the baby to the SSG hospital in Vadodara for medical care.

According to police, Vinaben's brother, Sunil Rawal, handed over the newborn to the couple on July 27. Investigators said Manoj and his wife had allegedly been promised Rs 20,000 for transporting the child to Mumbai, and the other members of the network were to receive commissions from the sale.