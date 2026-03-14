VA TECH WABAG Bags ADB-Funded Order From Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply And Sewerage Board
Water technology company WABAG said that the project will establish a city-wide water grid platform for Chennai, enabling flexible water routing, improved pressure management
By PTI
Published : March 14, 2026 at 5:48 PM IST
Mumbai: Water technology company VA TECH WABAG on Saturday said it secured an Asian Development Bank (ADB)- funded order worth Rs 1,000 crore from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).
The order is to develop a looped transmission network under the Chennai Climate Resilient Water Security and Sewerage Project (CCRWSSP) for Greater Chennai City.
The ADB-funded project will establish a city-wide water grid platform for Chennai, enabling flexible water routing, improved pressure management, and greater operational reliability under both normal and emergency conditions, WABAG said in a statement.
"This Rs 1,000 crore project marks an important step towards building a resilient and future-ready water infrastructure for Chennai. The development of a citywide water grid will significantly enhance the city's supply reliability, operational flexibility, and climate resilience," WABAG Chief Executive Officer - India Cluster, Shailesh Kumar said.
The project will be completed within 54 months, followed by 10 years of operation and maintenance.
Once operational, the system will establish a climate-resilient water grid for Chennai, significantly improving the city's ability to manage water resources efficiently, respond to disruptions, and ensure a reliable and sustainable water supply for its growing population.
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