ETV Bharat / state

VA TECH WABAG Bags ADB-Funded Order From Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply And Sewerage Board

Mumbai: Water technology company VA TECH WABAG on Saturday said it secured an Asian Development Bank (ADB)- funded order worth Rs 1,000 crore from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).

The order is to develop a looped transmission network under the Chennai Climate Resilient Water Security and Sewerage Project (CCRWSSP) for Greater Chennai City.

The ADB-funded project will establish a city-wide water grid platform for Chennai, enabling flexible water routing, improved pressure management, and greater operational reliability under both normal and emergency conditions, WABAG said in a statement.