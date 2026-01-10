Uttarkashi Youths Trafficked to Myanmar, Forced Into Cyber Fraud; Case Filed
Uttarkashi youths trafficked, forced to run Facebook scams in Myanmar, escaped with NGO help; cyber police book two accused after the victims complained.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 11:26 PM IST
Dehradun (Uttarakhand): A case has come to light where two young men from Uttarkashi were held captive in Myanmar after being lured there with the promise of a job. It is reported that the two men were taken to Myanmar via an illegal route. They were then forced to use their photographs to create fake Facebook IDs for carrying out cyber fraud. The two managed to escape from the clutches of the fraudsters and contacted an NGO. Following this, both returned home safely. Based on the victim's complaint, a case has been registered against two accused at the Cyber Crime Police Station.
According to the complaint filed by Yashpal Bisht, a resident of Chinyalisaur in Uttarkashi, at the Cyber Crime Police Station, his family's financial situation had been dire for some time. In June 2025, he met his friend Kanhaiya Biljwan, also from Uttarkashi. When Yashpal told him about his family's financial difficulties, Kanhaiya mentioned his uncle, Keshav Biljwan, who lives in Delhi and helps people find jobs abroad.
Yashpal contacted Keshav on WhatsApp, who told him that if he had a passport, he could go abroad soon. Keshav then sent a Zoom app link, saying that the job had been arranged and the interview would be conducted through this link. When he opened the link, three people were connected. Besides Keshav, two other foreigners interviewed him in English.
A few days later, Keshav Biljwan called again and said that they had to go to Bangkok from Delhi on June 26, 2025. Yashpal was called to Delhi. On June 25, 2025, Yashpal reached Delhi with his friend Manish Panwar and Kanhaiya. There, he met Keshav Biljwan, who demanded Rs. 13,000 each for the tickets. On June 26, 2025, Keshav dropped Yashpal and Manish Panwar at the Delhi airport and introduced them to a person named Shivam.
He also said that Shivam would make all the arrangements in Bangkok. He then arrived at Bangkok airport, where a man sent by Shivam picked him up. From there, the man took him to Mae Sot and arranged for him to stay in a hotel there that night. Feeling uneasy, he contacted Shivam, who assured him of safety.
The next day, a man took him through the jungle to Myanmar, where he was dropped off at the Supana company in Dangyang. There, a Chinese man and another Indian man gave him instructions about the work and had him sign some documents.
On June 28, he was called to work and taught Facebook editing. He was then instructed to create fake Facebook IDs using different photographs. He worked for a few days, but then he started to feel something was wrong. According to the victim, when he refused to continue working, they started harassing him. He was kept confined in the same building for several days.
He said that the office was controlled by Chinese nationals. After some time, fighting broke out with the army in the area, and the Chinese nationals fled. He seized the opportunity and escaped as well. He then wandered around in Myanmar until he learned about an NGO, where he stayed for a month. Later, the Indian embassy rescued him and brought him back to India.
"Based on the victim's complaint, a case has been registered against the accused, Keshav Bijalwan and Shivam. The police are investigating the entire matter," said Navneet Bhullar, SSP STF, Uttarakhand.