ETV Bharat / state

Uttarkashi Youths Trafficked to Myanmar, Forced Into Cyber Fraud; Case Filed

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): A case has come to light where two young men from Uttarkashi were held captive in Myanmar after being lured there with the promise of a job. It is reported that the two men were taken to Myanmar via an illegal route. They were then forced to use their photographs to create fake Facebook IDs for carrying out cyber fraud. The two managed to escape from the clutches of the fraudsters and contacted an NGO. Following this, both returned home safely. Based on the victim's complaint, a case has been registered against two accused at the Cyber ​​Crime Police Station.

According to the complaint filed by Yashpal Bisht, a resident of Chinyalisaur in Uttarkashi, at the Cyber ​​Crime Police Station, his family's financial situation had been dire for some time. In June 2025, he met his friend Kanhaiya Biljwan, also from Uttarkashi. When Yashpal told him about his family's financial difficulties, Kanhaiya mentioned his uncle, Keshav Biljwan, who lives in Delhi and helps people find jobs abroad.

Yashpal contacted Keshav on WhatsApp, who told him that if he had a passport, he could go abroad soon. Keshav then sent a Zoom app link, saying that the job had been arranged and the interview would be conducted through this link. When he opened the link, three people were connected. Besides Keshav, two other foreigners interviewed him in English.

A few days later, Keshav Biljwan called again and said that they had to go to Bangkok from Delhi on June 26, 2025. Yashpal was called to Delhi. On June 25, 2025, Yashpal reached Delhi with his friend Manish Panwar and Kanhaiya. There, he met Keshav Biljwan, who demanded Rs. 13,000 each for the tickets. On June 26, 2025, Keshav dropped Yashpal and Manish Panwar at the Delhi airport and introduced them to a person named Shivam.

He also said that Shivam would make all the arrangements in Bangkok. He then arrived at Bangkok airport, where a man sent by Shivam picked him up. From there, the man took him to Mae Sot and arranged for him to stay in a hotel there that night. Feeling uneasy, he contacted Shivam, who assured him of safety.