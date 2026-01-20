ETV Bharat / state

Uttarkashi Wildfires Under Control, But Smoke In the Region Causes Discomfort To People

Uttarkashi: The Uttarakhand Forest Department has largely brought the wildfires raging across large parts of the Yamuna and Ganga valleys in Uttarkashi district under control.

However, thick plumes of smoke continue to blanket the region, affecting visibility and spreading into nearby residential areas, causing discomfort to local residents.

Over the past several days, forest fires have been reported across multiple ranges, including Dharasu, Badhahat, and Mukhem. Due to the absence of rainfall and snowfall even during the winter months, dry forest conditions have made the area highly vulnerable to fires.

Officials said several valuable forest resources and wildlife habitats have been damaged.

The situation worsened along the Dharasu Bend, and near Fedi on the Yamunotri Highway, where flames raged for days. Although firefighting teams have now contained most of the blazes, smoke continues to linger, creating hazardous conditions.

Forest fires have taken an alarming turn across the district, stretching from the Ganga Valley to the Yamuna Valley. Several forest patches witnessed uncontrolled fires, posing a serious threat to the environment, forest wealth and wildlife. Even forests near the district headquarters were not spared, with flames visible from a distance.