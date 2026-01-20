Uttarkashi Wildfires Under Control, But Smoke In the Region Causes Discomfort To People
Published : January 20, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
Uttarkashi: The Uttarakhand Forest Department has largely brought the wildfires raging across large parts of the Yamuna and Ganga valleys in Uttarkashi district under control.
However, thick plumes of smoke continue to blanket the region, affecting visibility and spreading into nearby residential areas, causing discomfort to local residents.
Over the past several days, forest fires have been reported across multiple ranges, including Dharasu, Badhahat, and Mukhem. Due to the absence of rainfall and snowfall even during the winter months, dry forest conditions have made the area highly vulnerable to fires.
Officials said several valuable forest resources and wildlife habitats have been damaged.
The situation worsened along the Dharasu Bend, and near Fedi on the Yamunotri Highway, where flames raged for days. Although firefighting teams have now contained most of the blazes, smoke continues to linger, creating hazardous conditions.
Forest fires have taken an alarming turn across the district, stretching from the Ganga Valley to the Yamuna Valley. Several forest patches witnessed uncontrolled fires, posing a serious threat to the environment, forest wealth and wildlife. Even forests near the district headquarters were not spared, with flames visible from a distance.
The fires have destroyed large areas of precious forest. Wildlife habitats were severely affected, forcing animals to move into human settlements in search of safety, raising concerns about potential human-animal conflict.
Social activist Sunil Thapliyal said forest fires are increasing across almost all forest divisions in Uttarkashi. “Not only are animals being harmed, but priceless timber and forest resources are being destroyed. The Forest Department must take immediate and effective steps,” he said.
Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) D P Baluni said forest personnel have brought most of the fires under control, and are continuing efforts to fully extinguish the remaining hotspots. He appealed to villagers not to set fires in forest areas.
Earlier, a massive forest fire broke out in the Nanda Devi National Park area in Chamoli district, requiring nearly six days of continuous effort to bring it under control.
Officials said the increasing frequency of forest fires, combined with prolonged dry weather, poses a serious challenge for the Forest Department and the administration. Without timely intervention, such incidents could have far-reaching consequences for the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.
Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious, avoid starting fires, and immediately report any flare-ups so that response teams can act quickly and prevent further damage during this prolonged dry winter period in the region.
