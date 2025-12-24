Uttarkashi Villages Resolve To Ban Alcohol
Gram Sabhas have passed resolutions prohibiting the sale, storage and consumption of alcohol even during auspicious occasions and wedding ceremonies
Published : December 24, 2025 at 5:19 PM IST|
Updated : December 24, 2025 at 5:40 PM IST
Uttarkashi: Two villages in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand have decided to do away with alcohol. In the first instance, residents of Manpur village in Bhatwadi tehsil decided to prohibit alcohol in their village by passing a resolution in a meeting of the Gram Sabha.
It was decided that the sale, storage and consumption of alcohol would be prohibited even during auspicious occasions and wedding ceremonies. Violations of these rules are punishable by a fine of up to Rs 21,000.
The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Headman Shankar Prasad Bhatt, where the participants unanimously expressed concern over the social, family and economic problems arising from the consumption and sale of alcohol in the panchayat area. Keeping in mind peace, health and social upliftment of the people, the Gram Sabha decided to declare Manpur Gram Panchayat alcohol free.
Panchayat member Sanjay Kohli stated that all the villagers put their signatures on the resolution imposing a complete ban on alcohol and a fine of Rs 21,000 on the violators. It was also decided that the Gram Sabha would boycott such individuals, and no one would attend functions organised by them. Members of the Mahila Mangal Dal and Yuvak Mangal Dal were present along with the villagers on the occasion.
In a similar Gram Sabha meeting held in the Panchayat Bhawan of Fold village, a resolution was passed to make the Panchayat alcohol free. The meeting was chaired by Headman Sonpal Ramola in the presence of Panchayat member Lakshmi Devi. It was decided to impose a fine of up to Rs 51,000 on the violators of the decision taken by the Gram Sabha. The fine would be deposited into the Gram Panchayat Fund.
Those present in the meeting also decided to launch a public awareness campaign at the village level and also constitute a village monitoring committee to ensure that the decision is implemented in letter and spirit.
Manpur and Fold join Lodara village of Dunda block which had earlier resolved to shun alcohol. Lodara has also imposed a fine of up to Rs 51,000 on the violators. The Gram Sabha has decided to use this money for the development of the village.
These three villages have set an example for the others to follow. It needs to be underlined that heavy consumption of alcohol has taken a toll on the social life in the villages of Uttarakhand. The state has witnessed public movements from time to time calling for an end to the consumption of alcohol in the villages.
