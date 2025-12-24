ETV Bharat / state

Uttarkashi Villages Resolve To Ban Alcohol

Uttarkashi: Two villages in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand have decided to do away with alcohol. In the first instance, residents of Manpur village in Bhatwadi tehsil decided to prohibit alcohol in their village by passing a resolution in a meeting of the Gram Sabha.

It was decided that the sale, storage and consumption of alcohol would be prohibited even during auspicious occasions and wedding ceremonies. Violations of these rules are punishable by a fine of up to Rs 21,000.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Headman Shankar Prasad Bhatt, where the participants unanimously expressed concern over the social, family and economic problems arising from the consumption and sale of alcohol in the panchayat area. Keeping in mind peace, health and social upliftment of the people, the Gram Sabha decided to declare Manpur Gram Panchayat alcohol free.

Panchayat member Sanjay Kohli stated that all the villagers put their signatures on the resolution imposing a complete ban on alcohol and a fine of Rs 21,000 on the violators. It was also decided that the Gram Sabha would boycott such individuals, and no one would attend functions organised by them. Members of the Mahila Mangal Dal and Yuvak Mangal Dal were present along with the villagers on the occasion.