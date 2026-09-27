ETV Bharat / state

Uttarkashi Snowfall: Rescue Teams Mobilised As 136 Stranded Across High-Altitude Passes

A team during the rescue operation. ( ETV Bharat )

Uttarkashi: As many as 136 mountaineers, trekkers, and support staff are stranded in the high-altitude areas of Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi due to heavy snowfall. The district administration has geared up to bring them back safely. Meanwhile, District Magistrate Prashant Arya held a meeting and issued necessary directives to officials.

Taking serious note of the situation, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya called a meeting on Sunday with officials from disaster management departments and instructed them to ensure all necessary arrangements so that stranded people can be safely rescued. He said aerial reconnaissance will be conducted via helicopter on Monday to assess weather conditions. An aerial rescue operation will be launched if required, he further said. "Bringing all trekkers and porters currently in the high Himalayas to safe locations is the administration's priority. Relief and rescue teams have been mobilised across various trekking routes and base camps for this purpose. Instructions have been issued to keep helicopter services on alert,” Arya said. According to the district administration, out of 136 people stranded there, 89 are members of a high-altitude expedition, 18 members belong to a high-altitude trekking group at the Kalindi Pass base camp, and 29 are at the Auden's Col Pass base camp.