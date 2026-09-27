Uttarkashi Snowfall: Rescue Teams Mobilised As 136 Stranded Across High-Altitude Passes
Given the snowfall and weather conditions, instructions have been issued to ensure trekkers have adequate rations, packaged food, and drinking water.
Published : September 27, 2026 at 9:16 PM IST
Uttarkashi: As many as 136 mountaineers, trekkers, and support staff are stranded in the high-altitude areas of Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi due to heavy snowfall. The district administration has geared up to bring them back safely. Meanwhile, District Magistrate Prashant Arya held a meeting and issued necessary directives to officials.
Taking serious note of the situation, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya called a meeting on Sunday with officials from disaster management departments and instructed them to ensure all necessary arrangements so that stranded people can be safely rescued. He said aerial reconnaissance will be conducted via helicopter on Monday to assess weather conditions. An aerial rescue operation will be launched if required, he further said.
"Bringing all trekkers and porters currently in the high Himalayas to safe locations is the administration's priority. Relief and rescue teams have been mobilised across various trekking routes and base camps for this purpose. Instructions have been issued to keep helicopter services on alert,” Arya said.
According to the district administration, out of 136 people stranded there, 89 are members of a high-altitude expedition, 18 members belong to a high-altitude trekking group at the Kalindi Pass base camp, and 29 are at the Auden's Col Pass base camp.
In view of the snowfall and weather conditions, instructions have been issued to ensure the availability of adequate rations, packaged food, and drinking water for the trekkers. The authorities have put the Health Department on alert and instructed officials to move medical teams, keep essential medicines, and ambulances ready at nearby locations so that immediate treatment can be provided in case of any emergency.
Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Mukta Mishra has departed for Harsil to supervise on-ground arrangements and ensure better coordination among various departments. District Magistrate (DM) Arya has instructed all concerned departments to work swiftly in coordination with one another and remain fully prepared to handle any emergency.
Teams from the SDRF, NDRF, Police, Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), and the Forest Department have been out on alert. The District Disaster Control Room is maintaining continuous contact with the expedition team guides via satellite communication. Information regarding the status of individuals on trekking routes and at base camps is also being gathered.
Heavy rainfall is currently occurring in the lower regions of Uttarakhand, while snowfall has been reported in the high-altitude Himalayan areas. Snowfall has been observed in regions including Kedarnath, Gangotri, Hemkund Sahib, Adi Kailash, and Om Parvat. People have been advised to remain alert in view of the weather department's warning.
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