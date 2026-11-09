Uttarkashi Resident Jailed In Saudi Arabia Set To Return Home After Nine Years
A sum of 9,84,000 Saudi riyals or Rs 2.51 crore was collected through crowdfunding for his release
Published : November 9, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
Dehradun: Uttarkashi resident Indramani Nautiyal is all set to return home from Saudi Arabia after nine years, following a prolonged legal battle. International social worker Roshan Raturi informed that Indramani was imprisoned in Saudi Arabia after an accident and had to undergo a lengthy legal process for his release.
A sum of 9,84,000 Saudi riyals or Rs 2.51 crore was spent on the legal battle, and the amount was sourced through crowdfunding, with many people coming forward to help.
A resident of Gorsada village, Indramani had gone to Saudi Arabia for employment in 2018. After an accident involving a car and a truck in 2019, he became embroiled in legal complications that prevented him from returning to India. He was sentenced to jail. Consequently, his family, including his daughter Deepika, appealed to the government and the administration to bring him back. But a substantial deposit was needed for this.
Responding to the appeal of Deepika and her family, funds were raised from Uttarkashi and other districts of Uttarakhand, with the Uttarakhand government donating Rs 2 lakh as well. The villagers contributed according to their own capabilities. Roshan played a key role in the entire exercise that led to Indramani’s release and repatriation.
Roshan is a Tehri resident who has been helping people trapped abroad for the last 24 years by providing legal assistance. He has also transported the dead bodies of 86 Indians who died abroad to their respective homes. He has helped many Indians stranded abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic as well.
"Indramani was imprisoned in Saudi Arabia for nine years and a few months. Two months ago, a campaign was launched to free him. More than Rs 2.51 crore, including taxes and confiscation fees, was collected. After the money was deposited, the paperwork was completed, and he is now returning home," Roshan informed.
Deepika has expressed her happiness over her father's release from the Saudi prison and his return home. She also expressed her gratitude to those who helped secure his release.
Deepika said, “The campaign launched two months ago to bring my father, stranded abroad, back to his homeland has now concluded. My father was expected to return by Diwali but was unable to come because of flight issues. Now, his return is expected immediately after Diwali. I thank everyone who supported me on this mission to raise funds for my father's return home. I will soon share the good news with you all via social media."
Roshan disclosed that Indramani was employed as a truck driver, and it was during the course of his job that his truck had collided with a car, resulting in the death of all five car passengers while one was injured. The case was heard in Al-Qurayyah Court in Saudi Arabia.
Roshan informed that the truck was uninsured, which put the onus on its owner. On the day of the accident, Indramani had told his owner that he would not drive the truck without insurance, but the owner allegedly forced him to drive. The Court ruled that Indramani pay compensation of 9,84, 000 riyals to the families of those killed in the accident. He remained in prison for several years.
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