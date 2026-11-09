ETV Bharat / state

Uttarkashi Resident Jailed In Saudi Arabia Set To Return Home After Nine Years

Dehradun: Uttarkashi resident Indramani Nautiyal is all set to return home from Saudi Arabia after nine years, following a prolonged legal battle. International social worker Roshan Raturi informed that Indramani was imprisoned in Saudi Arabia after an accident and had to undergo a lengthy legal process for his release.

A sum of 9,84,000 Saudi riyals or Rs 2.51 crore was spent on the legal battle, and the amount was sourced through crowdfunding, with many people coming forward to help.

A resident of Gorsada village, Indramani had gone to Saudi Arabia for employment in 2018. After an accident involving a car and a truck in 2019, he became embroiled in legal complications that prevented him from returning to India. He was sentenced to jail. Consequently, his family, including his daughter Deepika, appealed to the government and the administration to bring him back. But a substantial deposit was needed for this.

Responding to the appeal of Deepika and her family, funds were raised from Uttarkashi and other districts of Uttarakhand, with the Uttarakhand government donating Rs 2 lakh as well. The villagers contributed according to their own capabilities. Roshan played a key role in the entire exercise that led to Indramani’s release and repatriation.

Roshan is a Tehri resident who has been helping people trapped abroad for the last 24 years by providing legal assistance. He has also transported the dead bodies of 86 Indians who died abroad to their respective homes. He has helped many Indians stranded abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic as well.

"Indramani was imprisoned in Saudi Arabia for nine years and a few months. Two months ago, a campaign was launched to free him. More than Rs 2.51 crore, including taxes and confiscation fees, was collected. After the money was deposited, the paperwork was completed, and he is now returning home," Roshan informed.