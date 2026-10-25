Uttarakhand's Sole Unani Medical College Loses Accreditation Over Fraud, Malpractices
The National Commission for Indian Systems of Medicine imposed a ban of Rs 1 crore on the college, reports Navin Uniyal.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
Dehradun: The National Commission for Indian Systems of Medicine has suspended the 2026-27 academic year accreditation of Uttarakhand's only Unani Medical College in Haridwar. The Commission has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on the institution while barring it from admitting BUMS seats.
The action was taken after the college was mired in a controversy over alleged fraud and malpractices. It is alleged that the sole Unani institute of Uttarakhand had been operating in violation of norms for a long time.
When a special team from the Medical Assessment and Rating Board conducted a surprise raid on the college in June, it came to light that 20 professors and teachers were registered with the college but did not actually teach there. The appointments, it was discovered, were only on paper.
Furthermore, the Aadhaar-linked biometric attendance system for teachers was found to be grossly tampered with and fraudulent. When the investigating team sought the proof of attendance, the college administration allegedly submitted edited and looped fake CCTV videos.
Acting tough on the malpractices, the Commission strictly enforced the five per cent reduction of seats per fake teacher rule and completely banned the admission process for the new session for all 60 BUMS seats at the college. Fake doctors being produced without teachers pose a significant threat to society and the healthcare system, said an official of the Commission.
Dr Shivkumar Barnwal, Registrar of Uttarakhand Ayurveda University, confirmed the Commission's directives and the cancellation of recognition. Following the action, there has been a stir in the state's AYUSH and Unani Medical Colleges. While the move by the Commission is considered necessary to improve the quality of medical education, it has also created a crisis for youngsters aspiring for admission to BUMS this semester.
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