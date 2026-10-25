ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand's Sole Unani Medical College Loses Accreditation Over Fraud, Malpractices

File photo of Unani Medical College at Haridwar ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: The National Commission for Indian Systems of Medicine has suspended the 2026-27 academic year accreditation of Uttarakhand's only Unani Medical College in Haridwar. The Commission has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on the institution while barring it from admitting BUMS seats.

The action was taken after the college was mired in a controversy over alleged fraud and malpractices. ​It is alleged that the sole Unani institute of Uttarakhand had been operating in violation of norms for a long time.

When a special team from the Medical Assessment and Rating Board conducted a surprise raid on the college in June, it came to light that 20 professors and teachers were registered with the college but did not actually teach there. The appointments, it was discovered, were only on paper. Furthermore, the Aadhaar-linked biometric attendance system for teachers was found to be grossly tampered with and fraudulent. When the investigating team sought the proof of attendance, the college administration allegedly submitted edited and looped fake CCTV videos.