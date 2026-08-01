Uttarakhand's Human-Wildlife Conflict Deepens Despite Orders To Capture Or Kill Predators
The communities are at no relief and the problem is particularly severe in the state's hill districts, where tigers and leopards continue to terrorise villages.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
Dehradun: The recent government orders to capture or eliminate dangerous wild animals have failed to curb the growing human-wildlife conflict in Uttarakhand. Despite repeated directives by the Forest Department to trap or, in extreme cases, kill man-eating predators, attacks by tigers and leopards continue unabated across the state.
The communities have no relief, and the problem is particularly severe in the state's hill districts, where tigers and leopards continue to terrorise villages. There’s hardly any part of Uttarakhand that’s untouched by the presence of tigers, leopards, or other predatory wildlife, and Pauri district is one of the worst affected.
The locals are questioning whether existing measures taken by the forest department are sufficient to tackle the escalating conflict.
According to Forest Department data, 106 orders were issued to capture dangerous wild animals between January 1, 2025, and January 31, 2026. During the same period, four man-eating leopards were killed after being officially declared dangerous. Despite these actions, there has been no decline in attacks on humans.
Among the forest divisions, Almora recorded the highest number of capture orders, with 33 dangerous animals targeted. Other divisions include:
- Terai West: 13
- Rudraprayag: 8
- Pauri: 7
- Haridwar: 7
- Bageshwar: 6
- Lansdowne: 3
So far this year 28 people have lost their lives to tiger and leopard attacks. Apart from human casualties, rural life is affecting with heavy economic losses. Forest Department records show that more than 63,000 cattle and other livestock have been killed by tigers, leopards, and other predators over the past 20 years.
In 2025, at least 6,441 livestock deaths were reported while in 2024 the livestock deaths accounted 6,448 and 5,958 in 2023.
"With incidents of human-wildlife conflict increasing, it is essential for people to be more aware. The Forest Department is conducting awareness campaigns and educating people about safety measures. However, much more needs to be done on a larger scale,” said Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal.
Retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer S K Singh said maintaining ecological balance is important. "It is essential to maintain the food chain, ensure adequate prey populations, manage wildlife according to the carrying capacity of forests, and conserve natural habitats. If wild animals do not find sufficient food and safe habitats in forests, they will increasingly move towards human settlements, leading to more human-wildlife conflict."
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