ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand's Human-Wildlife Conflict Deepens Despite Orders To Capture Or Kill Predators

Dehradun: The recent government orders to capture or eliminate dangerous wild animals have failed to curb the growing human-wildlife conflict in Uttarakhand. Despite repeated directives by the Forest Department to trap or, in extreme cases, kill man-eating predators, attacks by tigers and leopards continue unabated across the state.

The communities have no relief, and the problem is particularly severe in the state's hill districts, where tigers and leopards continue to terrorise villages. There’s hardly any part of Uttarakhand that’s untouched by the presence of tigers, leopards, or other predatory wildlife, and Pauri district is one of the worst affected.

The locals are questioning whether existing measures taken by the forest department are sufficient to tackle the escalating conflict.

According to Forest Department data, 106 orders were issued to capture dangerous wild animals between January 1, 2025, and January 31, 2026. During the same period, four man-eating leopards were killed after being officially declared dangerous. Despite these actions, there has been no decline in attacks on humans.

Among the forest divisions, Almora recorded the highest number of capture orders, with 33 dangerous animals targeted. Other divisions include: