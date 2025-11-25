Uttarakhand's Aromatic Plant Centre Promoting 'Vocal for Local' With Organic Products
Swadeshi science: Uttarakhand taps weeds for high quality home products
Published : November 25, 2025 at 2:46 PM IST
Dehradun: The Aromatic Plant Centre set up by the Uttarakhand government is developing various home-grown products using oils from aromatic plants. These are completely organic and handmade.
The Uttarakhand government is emphasising the promotion of local products under the 'Vocal for Local' campaign. The Uttarakhand Agriculture and Horticulture Department is focusing on local products. The Aromatic Plants Centre will promote aroma farming and develop chemical-free, high-quality domestic products.
It is expected to challenge the branded companies. This initiative is primarily aimed at promoting the 'Vocal for Local' campaign and the 'Adopt Swadeshi' slogan of the Centre which will encourage people to use more indigenous products. This will create local employment opportunities and generate economic opportunities, says officials of the Horticulture Department.
The Aromatic Plant Centre developed Timur perfume in 2023, which was presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi greatly appreciated this Timur perfume. Furthermore, the perfume is receiving widespread public appreciation.
The Centre has also developed organic products using aromatic plants, similar to those used in everyday households. It has developed numerous products, including liquid mosquito repellent, Ganiya herbal hand wash, floor cleaner, anti-dandruff shampoo, and room freshener.
Nirpendra Chauhan, Director of the Aromatic Plant Centre told ETV Bharat that these products currently available in the market are synthetic compound-based.
"In ancient times, essential oils were extracted from plants and used as part of Ayurveda. Using products containing synthetic compounds has numerous side effects. They not only harm the skin but also pose the risk of various diseases, including cancer. But the Centre promoted products will be organic and chemical-free and their use will not cause any harm," said Chauhan.
Chauhan said that a major advantage is that there are many weeds locally available with aromatic properties. "A lab has been set up at the Centre for this purpose. Essential oils were first extracted from useless weeds and their activity was assessed," he said.
It was found that the essential oils of these weeds exhibited better activity than the synthetic compounds used in products sold in the market.
Two products developed by the Aromatic Plant Centre - Timur Perfume and Omega 3 Capsules, are currently available in the market. Technology transfer for three products currently developed is underway. Additionally, four or five products are currently in the pipeline. It aims to conduct studies on two or three plants each year.
Dr. Anil Chauhan, scientist at the Aromatic Plant Centre, said that when essential oil is extracted from a plant, its chemical profile is examined to determine if there will be any side effects from using it.
Currently, 6 to 7 products have been developed and work on other products is underway, he added.
He explained that when products are manufactured, a lot of waste is generated. The Centre is giving emphasis on its optimal use. Jahnavi Nimbalkar, scientist at the Aromatic Plant Centre explained that incense sticks are made from the waste generated after product production.
