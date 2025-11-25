ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand's Aromatic Plant Centre Promoting 'Vocal for Local' With Organic Products

Dehradun: The Aromatic Plant Centre set up by the Uttarakhand government is developing various home-grown products using oils from aromatic plants. These are completely organic and handmade.

The Uttarakhand government is emphasising the promotion of local products under the 'Vocal for Local' campaign. The Uttarakhand Agriculture and Horticulture Department is focusing on local products. The Aromatic Plants Centre will promote aroma farming and develop chemical-free, high-quality domestic products.

It is expected to challenge the branded companies. This initiative is primarily aimed at promoting the 'Vocal for Local' campaign and the 'Adopt Swadeshi' slogan of the Centre which will encourage people to use more indigenous products. This will create local employment opportunities and generate economic opportunities, says officials of the Horticulture Department.

The products manufactured by Aromatic Plant Centre in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

The Aromatic Plant Centre developed Timur perfume in 2023, which was presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi greatly appreciated this Timur perfume. Furthermore, the perfume is receiving widespread public appreciation.

The Centre has also developed organic products using aromatic plants, similar to those used in everyday households. It has developed numerous products, including liquid mosquito repellent, Ganiya herbal hand wash, floor cleaner, anti-dandruff shampoo, and room freshener.

Nirpendra Chauhan, Director of the Aromatic Plant Centre told ETV Bharat that these products currently available in the market are synthetic compound-based.