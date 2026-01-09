Uttarakhand YouTuber Jyoti Adhikari Arrested For Hurting Religious Sentiments, Making Objectionable Remarks
The complainant alleged that the statements not only hurt the ancient Hindu traditions but also severely insulted the women of Kumaon.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 12:09 PM IST
Haldwani: YouTuber Jyoti Adhikari from Uttarakhand’s Haldwani was arrested by Mukhani police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and making objectionable remarks against women, police said on Friday.
According to Station House Officer Mukhani Sushil Joshi, a case was registered against Jyoti on the complaint of a woman named Juhi Chufal under sections 27/192/196/299/302 of BNS for making derogatory remarks about women from the hilly regions and allegedly hurting religious sentiments. She was arrested on Thursday following questioning and has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.
In her complaint, Chufal stated that she is a resident of Uttarakhand and holds deep respect for the state's local culture, gods, and goddesses. She stated that through various videos circulating on social media, she learned that YouTuber Jyoti Adhikari, wife of Gopal Singh Adhikari, a resident of Haripur Lalmani, Kishanpur Ghuddaura, Haldwani, Nainital district, used extremely objectionable and vulgar language while brandishing a sickle in a public place.
As per the complaint, the YouTuber made derogatory remarks against the women of Kumaon, the culture of Uttarakhand, and its deities. In the video, she questioned the dignity of women from the hilly regions, hurting religious sentiments, and making indecent remarks. The complainant alleged that such statements have not only hurt the ancient Hindu traditions and religious sentiments of Uttarakhand but have also severely insulted the women of Kumaon.
Based on the complaint, the police registered a case, issued a notice to Jyoti Adhikari, and questioned her. Late in the evening, the Mukhani police arrested her, produced her in court, and sent her to jail.
Also read: