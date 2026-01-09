ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand YouTuber Jyoti Adhikari Arrested For Hurting Religious Sentiments, Making Objectionable Remarks

Haldwani: YouTuber Jyoti Adhikari from Uttarakhand’s Haldwani was arrested by Mukhani police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and making objectionable remarks against women, police said on Friday.

According to Station House Officer Mukhani Sushil Joshi, a case was registered against Jyoti on the complaint of a woman named Juhi Chufal under sections 27/192/196/299/302 of BNS for making derogatory remarks about women from the hilly regions and allegedly hurting religious sentiments. She was arrested on Thursday following questioning and has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

In her complaint, Chufal stated that she is a resident of Uttarakhand and holds deep respect for the state's local culture, gods, and goddesses. She stated that through various videos circulating on social media, she learned that YouTuber Jyoti Adhikari, wife of Gopal Singh Adhikari, a resident of Haripur Lalmani, Kishanpur Ghuddaura, Haldwani, Nainital district, used extremely objectionable and vulgar language while brandishing a sickle in a public place.