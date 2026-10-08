Uttarakhand Youth Working In Abu Dhabi Hotel Goes Missing, Family Seeks Govt's Assistance
Yuvraj (28) has been working in the UAE for five years and spoke with his mother for the last time on September 24 at night.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
Pauri: A youth from Uttarakhand's Pauri, who was working in Abu Dhabi, allegedly went missing, and his family has appealed to the authorities for assistance.
It has been learnt that Yuvraj (28), a resident of Udayrampur Kalalghati, had been working at a hotel in the UAE for about five years and last spoke to his mother, Meena Devi, over the phone on the night of September 24. His mobile phone has been switched off since September 27.
Family members also reached out to Yuvraj's fiancée, who also lives abroad. She informed that Yuvraj left his room for some work on September 27 but never returned.
Yuvraj, the primary breadwinner for his family, went abroad to improve the family's financial condition and support his parents. His father, Govind Singh, works as a labourer. His sudden disappearance has increased the family's anxiety. They have reached out to the Indian Embassy to help in locating Yuvraj.
Family members said that they were informed by the embassy officials of Yuvraj's departure record, but there is no information regarding where he went or his current whereabouts.
Deepak, his brother, states that while they know Yuvraj has left the UAE, there is no clear information regarding his arrival in India, and efforts are being made to gather concrete details.
Upon contacting the manager of the hotel in Abu Dhabi, family members came to know that Yuvraj had taken a two-day leave and was due to return to work on the third day but never showed up and has been unreachable since then.
The family has also sought assistance from local political and administrative officials, saying that they are financially constrained and lack knowledge about overseas matters.
While a formal complaint has been submitted by the family to the Kotdwar SDM regarding this matter, they met Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri for help in locating Yuvraj. Khanduri has assured them of prompt action to resolve the issue.
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