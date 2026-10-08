ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Youth Working In Abu Dhabi Hotel Goes Missing, Family Seeks Govt's Assistance

Yuvraj's mobile phone has been switrched off since September 27. ( ETV Bharat )

Pauri: A youth from Uttarakhand's Pauri, who was working in Abu Dhabi, allegedly went missing, and his family has appealed to the authorities for assistance.

It has been learnt that Yuvraj (28), a resident of Udayrampur Kalalghati, had been working at a hotel in the UAE for about five years and last spoke to his mother, Meena Devi, over the phone on the night of September 24. His mobile phone has been switched off since September 27.

Family members also reached out to Yuvraj's fiancée, who also lives abroad. She informed that Yuvraj left his room for some work on September 27 but never returned. Yuvraj, the primary breadwinner for his family, went abroad to improve the family's financial condition and support his parents. His father, Govind Singh, works as a labourer. His sudden disappearance has increased the family's anxiety. They have reached out to the Indian Embassy to help in locating Yuvraj. Family members said that they were informed by the embassy officials of Yuvraj's departure record, but there is no information regarding where he went or his current whereabouts. The family members of Yuvraj. (ETV Bharat)