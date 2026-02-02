ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Youth Killed In Firing After Ravidas Procession Clash In Bhagwanpur

Roorkee: A young man died after a violent clash broke out between two groups in the Bhagwanpur police station area of Haridwar district, Uttarakhand, following the conclusion of a Ravidas Jayanti procession.

Heavy firing erupted from both sides during the incident. The deceased’s brother and two others were also shot and injured. Police rushed to the spot after receiving information. Anand (28) died in the clash, while Vikas (25) and Yogendra (27) sustained injuries. All are residents of Binarsi village in the Bhagwanpur area of Haridwar district.

Following the shooting, members of one group allegedly set fire to and vandalised houses belonging to the opposing side. Police from several stations are currently present at the scene.