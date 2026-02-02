Uttarakhand: Youth Killed In Firing After Ravidas Procession Clash In Bhagwanpur
An argument during a religious procession escalated later into armed clashes, leaving one youth dead, others injured, homes damaged, and the village under police watch.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 10:12 AM IST
Roorkee: A young man died after a violent clash broke out between two groups in the Bhagwanpur police station area of Haridwar district, Uttarakhand, following the conclusion of a Ravidas Jayanti procession.
Heavy firing erupted from both sides during the incident. The deceased’s brother and two others were also shot and injured. Police rushed to the spot after receiving information. Anand (28) died in the clash, while Vikas (25) and Yogendra (27) sustained injuries. All are residents of Binarsi village in the Bhagwanpur area of Haridwar district.
Following the shooting, members of one group allegedly set fire to and vandalised houses belonging to the opposing side. Police from several stations are currently present at the scene.
According to information, an argument broke out between two groups over an issue during the Sant Ravidas Jayanti procession in Binarsi village. People at the scene intervened and pacified both sides. Sensing the situation, the police then hurriedly concluded the procession.
After the procession ended, the two groups confronted each other again, and the situation escalated. Suddenly, both sides began firing and throwing stones. In the incident, Anand, a resident of Binarsi village, was killed. His brother Vikas and Yogendra were injured and were admitted by the police to the government hospital in Roorkee.
Given the tense situation in Binarsi village, a heavy police presence has been deployed. Meanwhile, villagers are not allowing the body to be taken away. Police from several nearby stations remain on the spot. The area is under police watch. Police have appealed to people to maintain peace and not pay attention to rumours.
