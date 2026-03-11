ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Youth Duped Of Rs 1.77 Crore By Cyber Fraudsters

Dehradun: In a shocking case of fraud, cyber fraudsters have duped a young man from Uttarakhand's Haridwar of Rs 1.77 crore on pretext of overnight earnings through online gaming.

In his complaint lodged with the Cyber Crime Police Station, the 18-year-old resident of Jhabreda, Haridwar said that for the past year, cyber fraudsters have been enticing him with the promise of high returns on the online gaming platform. Falling into the trap, he made transactions from his and his father's five bank accounts, he said adding that between January 2025 and December 2025, he transferred a total of Rs Rs 1.77 crore to the fraudsters' accounts via UPI.

The young man told the police that his father's land was acquired for the construction of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and compensation for the money had been credited to his bank account. The young man is a first-year BCA student. He believed he could double his money through a gaming app.

This hope and greed led him to fall into the trap of cyber fraudsters. The youth managed his father's accounts himself, so he kept transferring money. Even after losing lakhs of rupees in online games, he was hopeful that he would be able to recover his losses. Therefore, he continued playing for a whole year. When the family realized that he had lost a large amount, the cyber police was informed.