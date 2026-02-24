ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Woman Gang-Raped By Brother-in-Law's Friends, Was Returning From Rudrapur Saras Mela

Rudrapur: The district headquarters of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand was witness to a shocking incident, when a woman who was returning home from the Saras Mela in Rudrapur, was allegedly abducted at gunpoint and gang-raped by three youths. The accused, who videographed the assault, also threatened to make it go viral and to kill her. Police have registered a case and launched a probe.

This incident is reported to have occurred around 11 pm on Sunday (February 22) in the Kotwali area of Udham Singh Nagar district headquarter Rudrapur. The survivor was returning home from the fair with her brother-in-law, when, according to the complaint filed with the police, three young men on two motorcycles stopped them as they reached a field.

It is reported that the accused not only appeared to know the brother-in-law of the survivor, but were actually his friends, which is allegedly why the brother-in-law did not resist their attack.