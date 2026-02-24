Uttarakhand: Woman Gang-Raped By Brother-in-Law's Friends, Was Returning From Rudrapur Saras Mela
The three accused youths, who videographed the assault, also threatened to make it go viral and to kill her.
Rudrapur: The district headquarters of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand was witness to a shocking incident, when a woman who was returning home from the Saras Mela in Rudrapur, was allegedly abducted at gunpoint and gang-raped by three youths. The accused, who videographed the assault, also threatened to make it go viral and to kill her. Police have registered a case and launched a probe.
This incident is reported to have occurred around 11 pm on Sunday (February 22) in the Kotwali area of Udham Singh Nagar district headquarter Rudrapur. The survivor was returning home from the fair with her brother-in-law, when, according to the complaint filed with the police, three young men on two motorcycles stopped them as they reached a field.
It is reported that the accused not only appeared to know the brother-in-law of the survivor, but were actually his friends, which is allegedly why the brother-in-law did not resist their attack.
According to the complaint, initially, the aggressors had a normal conversation with the brother-in-law. Shortly after, though, the accused pulled out a pistol and began threatening them both. It is alleged that the criminals forced the woman on to one of the motorcycles by threatening to shoot them, and took her away to a secluded location. The brother-in-law went to her rescue, but was unsuccessful. In her complaint, the victim stated that the accused raped her one by one in front of her brother-in-law. When she resisted, one of the accused stabbed her and injured her finger.
During the incident, the woman pleaded for mercy, but the accused ignored her. The accused also filmed the entire incident and threatened to make the video go viral on social media if they filed a police complaint. The accused also claimed to be notorious criminals who had no fear of the police. Given the seriousness of the crime, the police immediately registered a case under gang rape and other relevant sections.
About the incident, Rudrapur City CO Prashant Kumar said, "The forensics team has gathered evidence. The medical examination of the survivor has been carried out. Raids are underway to arrest the accused. No one will be spared."
