Uttarakhand Witnesses Forest Fires Despite Extreme Cold

Dehradun: Despite the Himalayas experiencing severe cold conditions, Uttarakhand has been witnessing forest fires. Such fires have been recorded at 16 locations across the state, mostly near the rural settlements. There are various theories doing the rounds over this unnatural phenomenon on display.

Uttarakhand’s forest fire season is generally considered to begin on February 15, and prior to this, the season is considered to be off-season, during which the Forest Department prepares itself to contain the forest fires in the coming months. There are a total of 41 forest divisions in Uttarakhand.

Incidents of fire have been recorded at five different locations across the Garhwal region. These include the Tons-Purola area. During these incidents, forests on 1.4 hectares of land belonging to the Forest Department have been engulfed in flames.

Fire incidents were also reported at six different locations in Gopeshwar Badrinath Forest Division, affecting around 2.7 hectares of forest and Kedarnath Wildlife Sanctuary.

In the forest fires reported during this off-season, 16 different locations over the last week, 6.35 hectares of forest land have been affected.

Naveen Badola, Head of Maletha Gram Sabha in Ekeshwar block of Pauri Garhwal, pointed out that the terror of wild animals has increased significantly in his village. He said that leopards have been on the prowl in his village, carrying out attacks one after the other. He stated that in the last month, there have been nine leopard attacks in his village in which the wild cats have targeted cattle.

He explained that wild animals have become so emboldened that they are carrying out attacks in the presence of human beings. He cited this as one of the reasons for the people unknowingly starting fires in the forests for their own safety, to prevent wild animals from entering the village. Other villagers, Narendra Singh and Sangeeta Devi, while confirming instances of fires around their village, said that they do not know who started the fires, but people are unknowingly setting the forests on fire for their own safety.