Uttarakhand Will Launch Snow Leopard Tour To Boost Winter Tourism
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami held a review meeting at his official residence with senior bureaucrats and district magistrates on Saturday night to discuss tourism promotion.
Published : December 14, 2025 at 1:31 PM IST
Dehradun: In a bid to boost winter terrorism in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed officials to launch snow leopard tours on an immediate basis and ramp up the facilities of Kumaun Mandal Vikas Nigam (KVNM) and Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) by December 20 for that purpose. He will hold a meeting with hotel owners of both regions in view of this.
On Saturday night, Dhami held a review meeting at his official residence with senior bureaucrats and district magistrates on the promotion of winter tourism. At the meeting, he instructed officials to start working on the development of the Saryu Corridor in Bageshwar and a religious and spiritual site at the origin of the Saryu River, similar to Gangotri. Considering the vast potential for trout fish, kiwi, and red rice production in Bageshwar, he directed that serious efforts be made to promote them. He also directed that an international-level grand yoga festival will be organised through the joint efforts of the state government, private institutions and social and religious organisations.
Dhami further directed that the feedback of tourists, tour operators, hotel owners, and other stakeholders be included in plans on the development of tourist attractions to ensure facilities are developed according to the needs of the tourists. He said the plan for the beautification of the Rahu Temple at Paithani in the Pauri Garhwal district and the Lakhamandal Temple should be implemented quickly and effectively. He took note of the aarti (religious ceremony) held at various confluences and ghats (riverbanks) across the state, including Devprayag. He also intended that each district should organise a grand festival under the One District-One Festival scheme.
Tourism secretary Dheeraj Singh Garbyal informed the meeting that on the CM's instructions, the state government is set to launch a snow leopard tour on the Ladakh model to give a new direction to winter tourism. Under this, regions like Gangotri in the upper reaches of the Himalayas will be opened for tourists in a controlled manner during winter. "Snow leopard tourism will be operated on a pilot basis in the Gangotri National Park in Uttarkashi. This initiative aims to promote winter tourism and create new employment opportunities at the local level. It will also encourage homestays, local guides, adventure tourism, and other activities, thereby strengthening the economy of the border regions," he added.
Garbyal further said a comprehensive action plan is being implemented to promote winter tourism, encompassing the Winter Char Dham Yatra, adventure tourism, cultural festivals, and wildlife tourism. This plan also includes roadshows in major cities across the country, digital and print media campaigns, live broadcasts of evening aartis from pilgrimage sites, special tour packages and discounted rates of hotels and resorts during winter.
Under this action plan, adventure activities like skiing, trekking, paragliding, and rappelling will be organised in various areas, including Auli, Khaliya Top and Bednidhar. Winter carnivals will be held in Mussoorie, Nainital and Uttarkashi, an international yoga festival in Rishikesh and wildlife and snow leopard tourism at Jim Corbett National Park, Nandhaur Wildlife Sanctuary, and the Gangotri region, he added.
Also Read