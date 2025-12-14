ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Will Launch Snow Leopard Tour To Boost Winter Tourism

Dehradun: In a bid to boost winter terrorism in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed officials to launch snow leopard tours on an immediate basis and ramp up the facilities of Kumaun Mandal Vikas Nigam (KVNM) and Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) by December 20 for that purpose. He will hold a meeting with hotel owners of both regions in view of this.

On Saturday night, Dhami held a review meeting at his official residence with senior bureaucrats and district magistrates on the promotion of winter tourism. At the meeting, he instructed officials to start working on the development of the Saryu Corridor in Bageshwar and a religious and spiritual site at the origin of the Saryu River, similar to Gangotri. Considering the vast potential for trout fish, kiwi, and red rice production in Bageshwar, he directed that serious efforts be made to promote them. He also directed that an international-level grand yoga festival will be organised through the joint efforts of the state government, private institutions and social and religious organisations.

Dhami further directed that the feedback of tourists, tour operators, hotel owners, and other stakeholders be included in plans on the development of tourist attractions to ensure facilities are developed according to the needs of the tourists. He said the plan for the beautification of the Rahu Temple at Paithani in the Pauri Garhwal district and the Lakhamandal Temple should be implemented quickly and effectively. He took note of the aarti (religious ceremony) held at various confluences and ghats (riverbanks) across the state, including Devprayag. He also intended that each district should organise a grand festival under the One District-One Festival scheme.