Uttarakhand Was Earning Rs 20L Daily From Green Cess On Out-Of-State Cars. Then Someone Began Cutting The Camera Cables
The Transport Department, which anticipated substantial revenue collection during the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, will now have to invest in infrastructure, manpower, reports Rohit Soni.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Transport Department is levying a 'Green Cess' on vehicles entering the state from other states. The department anticipates a substantial revenue collection from out-of-state vehicles during the upcoming Char Dham Yatra.
The expectation stems from the fact that every year, during the Char Dham pilgrimage season, hundreds of thousands of vehicles from other states enter Uttarakhand. But the department says it is wary that certain "mischievous elements" are trying to undermining the department's expectations.
They say these "elements" are severing the cables of the ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) systems installed at the Narsan Border — the gateway to Uttarakhand in Haridwar district — as well as other areas. As a result, the department is facing difficulties in collecting the cess, and is now actively working to find a solution to this problem.
Rs 20 Lakh Daily Revenue
According to Uttarakhand Transport Department statistics, the state is currently generating approximately Rs 20 lakh in daily revenue through the Green Cess. The department says it has, till date, collected a total revenue of around Rs 6 crore through this, since the state began collecting the cess on March 15.
Additional Transport Commissioner Sanat Kumar Singh said two separate incidents of ANPR cables being severed were reported in Dharampur. The cables connected to cameras at Kashipur and the Narsan border were also cut. Due to this, the department was unable to collect Green Cess from the vehicles that passed through these borders.
When, to tackle this issue, the department installed surveillance cameras to record the mischief, it was faced with a new problem. They were faced with a shortage of storage space on the ITDA (Information Technology Development Agency) servers. As a result, the data recorded by these surveillance cameras is being backed up for only a single day, making it impossible to monitor cable cutting incidents.
Plan To Store Data For A Month
The department has now begun working to ensure that data from surveillance and bullet cameras (cylindrical, weather-resistant security cameras) installed in border areas can be stored for at least a month. This will provide the department with comprehensive information regarding the activities taking place in those regions and help identify who is responsible for cutting the cables.
ATC Sanat Kumar Singh said frequent power outages are also emerging as an obstacle to the collection of Green Cess. This is because the backup capacity of the UPS systems installed in these border areas, is limited.
Hence, the department is now exploring the possibility of installing generators in select border areas — particularly at Narsan through which, around 40-50 per cent of all traffic entering Uttarakhand passes. However, to maintain the systems, additional manpower is required, which is currently under consideration.
Who Is Cutting The Cables?
ATC Singh said the Green Cess is levied exclusively on vehicles registered in other states. The process involves cameras capturing vehicle license plates, after which the cess is debited from the vehicle's FASTag.
He added that the department suspects that certain individuals living in Uttarakhand, who own vehicles registered in other states, are cutting the camera cables to evade the Green Cess. So far, four cases have surfaced, which the department hopes will be resolved shortly.