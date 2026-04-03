ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Was Earning Rs 20L Daily From Green Cess On Out-Of-State Cars. Then Someone Began Cutting The Camera Cables

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Transport Department is levying a 'Green Cess' on vehicles entering the state from other states. The department anticipates a substantial revenue collection from out-of-state vehicles during the upcoming Char Dham Yatra.

The expectation stems from the fact that every year, during the Char Dham pilgrimage season, hundreds of thousands of vehicles from other states enter Uttarakhand. But the department says it is wary that certain "mischievous elements" are trying to undermining the department's expectations.

They say these "elements" are severing the cables of the ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) systems installed at the Narsan Border — the gateway to Uttarakhand in Haridwar district — as well as other areas. As a result, the department is facing difficulties in collecting the cess, and is now actively working to find a solution to this problem.

Rs 20 Lakh Daily Revenue

According to Uttarakhand Transport Department statistics, the state is currently generating approximately Rs 20 lakh in daily revenue through the Green Cess. The department says it has, till date, collected a total revenue of around Rs 6 crore through this, since the state began collecting the cess on March 15.

Additional Transport Commissioner Sanat Kumar Singh said two separate incidents of ANPR cables being severed were reported in Dharampur. The cables connected to cameras at Kashipur and the Narsan border were also cut. Due to this, the department was unable to collect Green Cess from the vehicles that passed through these borders.

When, to tackle this issue, the department installed surveillance cameras to record the mischief, it was faced with a new problem. They were faced with a shortage of storage space on the ITDA (Information Technology Development Agency) servers. As a result, the data recorded by these surveillance cameras is being backed up for only a single day, making it impossible to monitor cable cutting incidents.