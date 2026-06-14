ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Village Violence: One Killed, Three Injured; CM Dhami Vows Strict Action, Accused's Houses Razed

Dehradun: Tension ensued in Bairagiwala village of Dehradun's Vikas Nagar area on Sunday after one person was killed and three others injured in a violent clash that broke out between two communities over a water dispute. Police deployed heavy security as protests broke out with locals blocking roads and demanding action against the accused.

The district administration and police are on high alert, and a case has been filed against three accused and 25 unidentified individuals. Three persons have been arrested so far, an official said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has condemned the incident and vowed strict action against those attempting to disrupt communal harmony. He said that "jihadi" and violent mindset attempting to disturb the peace and social harmony of 'Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand would not be spared at any cost.

"The incident that occurred in Dehradun yesterday cannot be condemned enough; those who dare to challenge the law will receive such punishment that in the future, anyone contemplating such an act will think a thousand times before proceeding," he wrote on his X handle.

A verbal altercation regarding irrigation escalated following a disagreement between two groups in Bairagiwala area on June 13. This led to stone-pelting, arson and retaliatory violence in the area.

Four persons were severely injured and taken to the hospital, where one died and the others are undergoing treatment. The victim's family and villagers remained at the police station till late at night, demanding action against the accused.

Authorities initiated action against the accused on Sunday with the district administration demolishing the houses of the three accused in the presence of police and administration officials.

"Police forces reached the scene immediately upon receiving information about the clash. Four persons were seriously injured, one of whom succumbed to his injuries during treatment. A heavy police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, and a search operation has been launched to apprehend the accused," Pankaj Gairola, SP (Rural) said.