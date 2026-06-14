Uttarakhand Village Violence: One Killed, Three Injured; CM Dhami Vows Strict Action, Accused's Houses Razed
A case has been registered against three accused and 25 unidentified individuals while heavy police deployment is being maintained to prevent further escalation.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 2:12 PM IST
Dehradun: Tension ensued in Bairagiwala village of Dehradun's Vikas Nagar area on Sunday after one person was killed and three others injured in a violent clash that broke out between two communities over a water dispute. Police deployed heavy security as protests broke out with locals blocking roads and demanding action against the accused.
The district administration and police are on high alert, and a case has been filed against three accused and 25 unidentified individuals. Three persons have been arrested so far, an official said.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has condemned the incident and vowed strict action against those attempting to disrupt communal harmony. He said that "jihadi" and violent mindset attempting to disturb the peace and social harmony of 'Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand would not be spared at any cost.
देवभूमि उत्तराखंड की शांति और सामाजिक सौहार्द को बिगाड़ने की कोशिश करने वाली जिहादी और हिंसक मानसिकता को किसी भी कीमत पर बख्शा नहीं जाएगा।— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) June 14, 2026
कल देहरादून में हुई घटना की जितनी निंदा की जाए उतनी कम है, जो लोग कानून को चुनौती देने का दुस्साहस करेंगे, उन्हें ऐसा दंड मिलेगा कि भविष्य… pic.twitter.com/Ku1eMDJFEl
"The incident that occurred in Dehradun yesterday cannot be condemned enough; those who dare to challenge the law will receive such punishment that in the future, anyone contemplating such an act will think a thousand times before proceeding," he wrote on his X handle.
A verbal altercation regarding irrigation escalated following a disagreement between two groups in Bairagiwala area on June 13. This led to stone-pelting, arson and retaliatory violence in the area.
Four persons were severely injured and taken to the hospital, where one died and the others are undergoing treatment. The victim's family and villagers remained at the police station till late at night, demanding action against the accused.
Authorities initiated action against the accused on Sunday with the district administration demolishing the houses of the three accused in the presence of police and administration officials.
"Police forces reached the scene immediately upon receiving information about the clash. Four persons were seriously injured, one of whom succumbed to his injuries during treatment. A heavy police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, and a search operation has been launched to apprehend the accused," Pankaj Gairola, SP (Rural) said.
On Sunday morning, people blocked roads and protested. During this, enraged individuals set fire to a house of one of the attackers and carried out an arson attack near the houses of the others. Stone-pelting also occurred, leaving some more people injured.
District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said, "A large police force has been deployed in the area given the potential for communal violence. An SDM has been stationed in the area to monitor the situation and maintain peace. The district administration is in constant contact with the deceased's family and has assured them that strict action will be taken against the accused. Additionally, social media is being monitored. So far, the police have arrested three persons in connection with the case while, 12 to 13 people have been named as accused in the case," Ashish Chauhan, DM Dehradun.
Reports indicate that the dispute between the two parties arose over the diversion of water from a tubewell to a field. It has come to light that a dispute existed between a family belonging to one community and another in Bairagiwala. On Saturday evening, an argument broke out between the two sides regarding water flow from an irrigation outlet. Ten individuals from one community reportedly entered the victim's house with shovels and hammers and allegedly assaulted the family.
During the attack, the accused struck Vinod on the head multiple times with a hammer and three others, causing severe injuries, and fled the scene after issuing death threats. The four injured individuals were immediately rushed to Lehman Hospital, where doctors declared Vinod dead on arrival, while the remaining three, Ashok, Sushma, and Rajesh Kumar, are undergoing treatment.
MLA Munna Singh Chauhan visited the site, pacified the crowd and instructed the police and administration to arrest the accused immediately. He later visited the hospital to inquire about the condition of the injured.
Terming the incident as deeply distressing, the MLA said that many individuals in the area are involved in theft and drug trafficking. Noting that complaints regarding individuals with criminal tendencies had been received previously, he mentioned having spoken to the SSP. He also questioned why the local police had failed to take action despite prior complaints from villagers or the affected family. He asserted that such incidents would not be tolerated under any circumstances and warned that action would be taken against anyone found negligent.
Following the incident, members of Hindu organisations arrived in Bairagiwala. Teams from multiple police stations, led by SP (Rural) Pankaj Gairola, arrived at the scene to bring the situation under control. A huge police force has been deployed here and additional personnel have been summoned from nearby police stations.
"Bairagiwala village falls under the jurisdiction of the Sahaspur police station. A dispute had arisen between two parties regarding water for their fields. Police arrived at the scene immediately after receiving the information. A case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the victim's family, and further action will follow. Separate police teams have been formed to track down the accused, and an intensive search is underway. The accused will be arrested soon," Jitendra Chaudhary, SP (Crime), Dehradun said.
The victim's father said that confrontation was linked with money. He was present at the scene when the incident occurred and clarified that there was no altercation at that specific moment. He alleged that a demand for Rs 14,000 related to shuttering work was made from his son, and a crowd had gathered when he handed over the money, after which people were incited.
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