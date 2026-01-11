ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Village Enforces Alcohol Ban, Rs 21,000 Fine For Violators

Rudraprayag: The villagers of Kyudi Dashjyula, a remote village panchayat in the Augustyamuni development block, have taken a step towards making their village alcohol-free. At a public meeting of the village panchayat, a unanimous decision was made to completely ban the consumption and sale of all types of alcohol in the village, including serving liquor at weddings and other social events.

"Alcohol often led to family disputes and conflicts in our village. This decision has been taken in the best interest of women and children. We are confident that it will improve the atmosphere of the village," said Chanda Devi, village head, Kyudi Dashjyula.

The village elders also decided that anyone found violating this norm would be fined Rs 21,000. Besides, strict action, including social boycott, would also be enforced, she added. Panchayat representatives said that this decision will strengthen peace, social harmony, and family unity in the village.

Villagers welcome the ban

The villagers have welcomed the village panchayat's decision. They believe it will save the lives of young people who are addicted to alcohol. According to them, they will be able to focus on education and employment now.

"The alcohol ban will guide the youth in the right direction, and they will stay away from addiction and focus on education and employment. Making the village drug-free is our collective responsibility," said Poonam Devi, a villager.