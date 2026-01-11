Uttarakhand Village Enforces Alcohol Ban, Rs 21,000 Fine For Violators
Chanda Devi, village head, Kyudi Dashjyula said this decision has been taken in the best interests of women and children.
Published : January 11, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
Rudraprayag: The villagers of Kyudi Dashjyula, a remote village panchayat in the Augustyamuni development block, have taken a step towards making their village alcohol-free. At a public meeting of the village panchayat, a unanimous decision was made to completely ban the consumption and sale of all types of alcohol in the village, including serving liquor at weddings and other social events.
"Alcohol often led to family disputes and conflicts in our village. This decision has been taken in the best interest of women and children. We are confident that it will improve the atmosphere of the village," said Chanda Devi, village head, Kyudi Dashjyula.
The village elders also decided that anyone found violating this norm would be fined Rs 21,000. Besides, strict action, including social boycott, would also be enforced, she added. Panchayat representatives said that this decision will strengthen peace, social harmony, and family unity in the village.
Villagers welcome the ban
The villagers have welcomed the village panchayat's decision. They believe it will save the lives of young people who are addicted to alcohol. According to them, they will be able to focus on education and employment now.
"The alcohol ban will guide the youth in the right direction, and they will stay away from addiction and focus on education and employment. Making the village drug-free is our collective responsibility," said Poonam Devi, a villager.
Social workers support
Social worker Praveen Rawat also backed the villagers' decision. He said that those who frequently fight after consuming alcohol or other intoxicants will adopt the right path when alcohol is unavailable. This will directly lead to a reduction in domestic violence and interpersonal conflicts.
"We support the villagers' decision. The alcohol ban will reduce domestic violence and interpersonal conflicts," Rawat added.
Appeal for cooperation
The panchayat representatives appealed to all villagers to cooperate in making Kyudi Dashjyula a completely drug-free village by adhering to the rules. They said that this decision will only be successful with everyone's cooperation. Meanwhile, the decision taken by the villagers of Qudi Dashjyula is being widely hailed.
"This decision has brought relief to the women of the village. Everyone must cooperate and make the idea succesful," said Kamala Devi, President, Mahila Mangal Dal (Women's Welfare Group).